FLAGLER COUNTY COMMISSION - DISTRICT 2 (includes northeastern Flagler County, including the Hammock, along the coast)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will face NPA candidate Dennis McDonald in the November general election.

Republican Greg Hansen

Abby Romaine , Palm Coast

Greg Hansen

Age: 71

Candidate's family: Spouse: Linda; Daughter: Regan

Occupation: Flagler County Commissioner, District 2

Education: United States Naval Academy - BS: Naval Postgraduate School - MS, Financial Management

Political experience: 18 months as County Commissioner

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Fiscal Conservative, Accessible, Restore honesty and integrity

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Economic growth - Jobs

Beach and Dune repair

Keeping taxes low

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experience, 27 years of Naval Service, Command of two warships, Navy budget operations give me unique capabilities to manage Flagler County

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Repair and replenishment of our dunes and beaches

Website: electhansen.com

Social Media: Facebook

Abby Romaine

Age: 46

Candidate's family: Three Teenage Children; two girls and a boy

Occupation: Patient Relations Professional

Education: University of Pennsylvania; Drew University

Political experience: I have never held political office.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Responsible, accountable stewardship of our economic, human and environmental resources.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Repairing Governmental inefficiency and regaining trust in our government

2. Restoring a collaborative, congenial working relationship between the county and the county's cities.

3. Public Safety

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am raising my three children in Flagler county and I have firsthand knowledge and experience with the needs, struggles and triumphs of the community. I have a servant's heart and have been a volunteer at the Flagler County schools, the Bunnell Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, the Hammock Conservation Coalition in service to the great people of Flagler County and can tell you that not only is Flagler unparalleled in its natural beauty but our people are a beautifully talented, innovative, resilient, creative, smart and wonderful bunch! Our community deserves government leadership that will be responsive to and support the strengths and gifts of our people and put the public's interest, rather than special interests, first. Unlike my opponent, I have not made a second career as a lobbyist. Instead I am a Public Interest Anthropologist: at the University of Pennsylvania, I developed a program to train and teach cost effective and beneficial public policy initiatives from the perspective of the community. As Flagler County Commissioner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the interests and concerns of our people are the foundation of every initiative.

I believe our government can and should be managed more efficiently. Unlike my opponent, I have not made a career in government and bring a business perspective to county management. We need to move away from the government model of depleting the budget early in the fiscal year in order to claim the need for more tax payer dollars later. Instead, I promote a zero-based budgeting process which necessitates every department head must account for every expenditure, every year. I have experience in organizational process improvement to overcome barriers to efficiency; I have led multiple root-cause, process improvement committees at Florida Hospital. Unlike my opponent, I am a fiscal conservative and my motto is: no plan, no money: tax payers should never endorse blank checks.

Our community also deserves and demands that our county commission work in concert with rather than counter to, the leaders of the municipalities. As a political commentator on America's Radio News Network and my own political radio show, I have experience working collaboratively, across party and ideological lines, to find common ground and overlapping consensus in order to have productive problem-solving conversations.

As a regional patient experience leader at Florida Hospital, I developed and presented training programs for physicians, nurses, clinical and non-clinical staff in effective communication skills, conflict resolution and de-escalation. I plan to utilize these skills to bring everyone to the table to formulate plans to achieve our common goals. Together we can do great things for Flagler.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for my good stewardship of the County and that I put the interests of the great people of Flagler County first.

Website: None found

Social Media: Facebook

NPA Dennis McDonald , Flagler Beach



Dennis McDonald is a NPA candidate running to represent District 2 on the Flagler County Commission. He has previously run for this seat unsuccessfully as a Republican.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

