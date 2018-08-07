FLAGLER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD (three seats on the Flagler County School Board are up for election this year: Andy Dance is unopposed for re-election in District. District 2 and District 4 have competitive races.)

DISTRICT 2 (includes northeastern Flagler County, including the Hammock, along the coast)

If a candidate receives a majority of votes cast (50 percent plus one), that candidate will be deemed the winner of the August primary election. However, if no candidate earns a majority of votes cast, the two candidates who earned the most votes will face off in the November general election.

John Fischer

John Fischer is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 2 on the Flagler County School Board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Carl Jones

Age: 54

Candidate's family: Wife, 2 children

Occupation: Retired/USAF

Education: MA, Adult Education, BA, Criminal Justice

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Provide educational excellence in a safe environment.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Provide safe and secure schools

2) Increasing the graduation rate for all students

3) Increasing pay for teachers and staff

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

By showing them that I value service before self. I've been serving children here for 6 years as a mentor and over 20 years as an instructor and trainer. After 26 years in the military, I live by integrity and excellence in all I do. I will show them that educating our children is my business and bringing parents together for their child's success is my top priority.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Increasing the graduation rate for all students. Eradicating bullying, bad grades, bad behavior, and boredom. Closing the communication gap between board members, parents and students. Increasing pay for teachers and staff.

Website: carljonesflaglerctyschoolboardd2.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Janet O McDonald

Age: 68

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Educator; Neurodevelopmental Therapist & Instructor

Education: Muhlenberg College, BA; Lehigh University, M.Ed; Daytona State College, LMT(MA64336)

Political experience: Successful 2014 campaign for Flagler County School Board

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Advocating Educational Excellence for All Stakeholders in Flagler County !

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Quality educational opportunities for all students;

Safe & enriching learning environments;

Continuous legislative advocacy for equitable funding and best curricula

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am an Educational & Neurodevelopmental Professional with demonstrated effective School Board (FSBA certification) experience, working from the policy level, advocating everyday locally, statewide and nationally for best opportunities for Flagler students. Always available & responsive.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Flagler Schools effectively provides quality opportunities for all students to achieve a well-rounded education preparing them to pursue successful lives.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

DISTRICT 4 (includes city of Bunnell and everything west U.S. 1)

'If a candidate receives a majority of votes cast (50 percent plus one), that candidate will be deemed the winner of the August primary election. However, if no candidate earns a majority of votes cast, the two candidates who earned the most votes will face off in the November general election.

District 4 Paul Anderson , Palm Coast

, Palm Coast Trevor Tucker

Paul Anderson

Age: 49

Candidate's family: Married, one child

Occupation: Licensed Low Voltage Contractor/ Technology Integrator

Education: Some College

Political experience: None, former candidate in 2016

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I am positive that Flagler Schools can do better

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Increase the security of our students, teachers and staff through the proper enforcement of the Flagler County Schools Code of Conduct.

2. Ensure the Exceptional Student Education program is implemented in accordance with Florida State law.

3. We need to have Trade Equity within our public schools and promote vocational training as a career path as much as we are currently promoting that students follow a four year college degree track.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have shown an ability to listen to the voters and convey their views and opinions in a way that garners attention. I am not afraid to ask the questions that need to be asked or too proud to admit what I don't know.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope that at the end of my first term that our students are on a better path and have more opportunity for success than when I started.

Website: paulanderson4sb.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Trevor Tucker

Treor Tucker is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 4 on the Flagler County School Board. He currently sits on the school board, representing District 4 and is the current chair of the school board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

