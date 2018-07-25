Florida chief financial officer

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (Florida's CFO is an elected statewide office and member of the Governor's Cabinet)

Because there are no competitive primaries in this race, Jimmy Patronis, unopposed in the Republican primary, and Jeremy Ring, unopposed in the Democratic primary, will face off in the November general election. This race also features write-in candidate Richard Paul Dembinsky.

Republican Jimmy Patronis

Jimmy Patronis

Age: 46

Candidate's family: Wife, Katie, and two sons, Theo and Johnny

Occupation: Chief Financial Officer of Florida

Education: I earned my associate of science degree in restaurant management and my associate of arts from Gulf Coast Community College and my bachelor's degree in political science from Florida State University.

Political experience: I was appointed to the Florida Elections Commission by Governor Lawton Chiles and then later re-appointed by Governor Jeb Bush. From 2006 to 2014, I served in the Florida House of Representatives. I was then appointed to serve on Florida's Public Service Commission, as well as the Constitution Revision Commission. I now represent the entire state of Florida as Chief Financial Officer.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I'm ensuring Florida is a place where families can prosper.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Creating transparency for cryptocurrency in Florida to protect consumers while fostering innovation and continued growth, advocating for our first responders by finding solutions to critical issues they face (such as PTSD and cancer coverage), and rooting out fraud and waste in the insurance industry to lower costs for Floridians.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As Florida's current Chief Financial Officer, I know exactly what the job entails. I'll keep fighting for our state to ensure Floridians keep more money in their paychecks. I want to create the ideal environment for businesses to succeed so they can continue creating quality jobs, providing more opportunities for the families in our state.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for lowering taxes, advocating for PTSD and cancer coverage for first responders, protecting consumers and rooting out fraud and waste to decrease insurance premiums which will save money for families and businesses.

Website: Joinjimmy.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Democratic Jeremy Ring , Parkland

Jeremy Ring

Jeremy Ring was first elected to the Florida Senate in 2006 and was re-elected subsequently until 2014, when he did not run for re-election.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: jeremyring.com

