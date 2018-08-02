Florida House 10th District

10TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes Baker, Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee counties, and part of Alachua County)

The winner of the Republican primary will face Ronald W. Williams II, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, and NPA candidates Merrillee Malwitz Jipson and Fred S. Martin in the November general election.

Republican Chuck Brannan , Macclenny

, Macclenny Marc Vann , Lake City

Chuck Brannan

Age: 56

Candidate's family: Lorelie Brannan (wife), Chase Brannan (son), Rafe Brannan (son)

Occupation: Retired Chief Investigator, Baker County Sheriff's Office, Cattleman, and residential property owner

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Florida; Associate of Arts magna cum laude, Lake City Community College; Florida Police Standards, Lake City Community College Police Academy (first in class)

Political experience: Worked for three elected sheriffs; current Baker County Republican Party Chairman, past Republican Party of Florida State Committeeman, current Republican Party of Florida Executive Committee member and current State Republican Executive Committee Legislative Affairs Committee member

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Fiscally conservative, pro-gun, pro-life, pro-jobs, anti-tax

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Job creation and workforce development through improved education and vocational training, protecting our springs and natural resources, and keeping taxes low / stream-lining rules and regulations

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My diverse career and life experiences in criminal justice, law enforcement, education (K-12 and higher education), and agriculture coupled with a proven record of community involvement (Baker County Fair Association founding member and livestock chairman, Lions Club member and former President, Florida Gateway College Board of Trustees and past Chairman / Vice Chairman, Republican Executive Committee member, current Chairman, and former State Committeeman, North Florida Cattleman's Association Board, 4H Advisory Board, Jaycees, Northeast Florida Leadership Academy, and Baker County School System Vocational Advisory Council among others) give me perspective and a knowledge base on issues that are important to my district and the state. I have spent a lifetime building relationships all across the state and will continue to foster positive relationships in order to advance the interests of my constituency. I will be a full-time representative and pledge to be listen, be accessible, and use common sense.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My candidacy is a continuation of the public service that has meant so much in my life. I want to be a voice for the people and to be an advocate for cities, counties, and citizens. I am pro-business and pro-American farmer and believe that the most important role government can play in growing our economy is keeping our state clean and our fiscal house in order while streamlining regulation and encouraging economic freedom. I believe our part of Florida is the best part of the state and I want to see it continue to flourish with good-paying jobs and quality education. I will also always guard our natural resources, water and springs. I want people's lives to be better because I made a difference in this state and hope to be remembered for not only giving North Florida a voice in Tallahassee but bringing results back home to the counties in my district.

Website: chuckbrannanforstaterep.com

Social Media: Facebook

Marc Vann

Age: 60

Candidate's family: Sheree Vann Wife

Occupation: Business owner

Education: B.A. Accounting Trevecca Nazarene University

Political experience: No elected office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Conservative Republican businessman who seeks change in government wasteful spending

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Job creation for rural North Central Florida.

2. Support for our agricultural economic base and increase water protection.

3.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Growing up in the heart of District 10 and being a part of a 70 year business I understand the needs of our area. Having a service oriented business I understand the needs of our constituents and will be completely accessible to them.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I have improved our community for the future by creating an economic environment that encourages our future leaders to come back to North Florida.

Website: electmarcvann.com

Social Media: Facebook

Democratic Ronald W. Williams II , Lake City

Age: 48

Candidate's family: Tara N. Williams, Spouse, three children, one grandchild

Occupation: USMC (Ret)

Education: Bachelors - Saint Leo University, Social Work

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

It's EESI: Education, Employment, Social-Service, & Infrastructure (EESI)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

(1) Economic Diversity

(2) Health Care

(3) Security

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Leadership

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Sound infrastructure, economic balance, healthy Floridians

Website: ronwms2.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

No Party Affiliation Merrillee Malwitz Jipson , Fort White

, Fort White Fred S. Martin , McAlpin

Merrillee Malwitz Jipson

Age: 54

Candidate's family: married, 2 boys

Occupation: business owner, Rum 138

Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts, Ringling College of Art and Design. Associate of Arts, University of South Florida. Cosmetologist, Robinson Beauty School.

Political experience: Advocate for Clean Water: Founding member and board member of Our Santa Fe River; Executive Committee Board Member of Suwannee St. Johns Sierra Club, First Florida citizen on record to actively oppose Sabal Trail; Founding member of the Floridians Against Fracking; Founding member of the Florida Springs Council; Founding member of Citizens Against Phosphate Mining in Union and Bradford Counties; former President of Save Our Suwannee

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Clean water is critical to healthy communities, I champion both.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Clean Water

2. Development

3. Economy

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Access. Residents in my district need a citizen Representative to treat all issues with due diligence respecting the past, recognizing the present and creating a future that supports and sustains us all. It is my job to be accessible, listen and assist everyone to improve their livelihoods. As an advisor for many local organizations, a small business owner and an environmental advocate, I have been on record as an effective champion during state agency, state government, local government and federal agency meetings for communities that requested my assistance.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Water security. Ensuring statewide recognition that north central Florida's dynamic natural resources, especially fresh clean water and our springs, will be conserved from overuse and guarded from pollutants. To help residential and agricultural lands from harmful extraction industries which only waste the water, pollute the air and threaten natural habitats. To protect our resources to sustain availability for the next generation.

Website: merrillee.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Fred S. Martin

Fred S. Martin is an NPA candidate for the Florida House of Representatives' 10th District.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: none found

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.