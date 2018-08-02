Florida House 11th District

11TH HOUSE DISTRICT (Includes Nassau County and part of Duval County)

The winner of the Republican primary will face Nathcelly Leroy Rohrbaugh, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

Republican Cord Byrd

Joe Zimmerman , Fernandina Beach

Cord Byrd

Age: 47

Candidate's family: Esther - wife, Dominic - son, Lexie - Daughter

Occupation: Attorney

Education: BA Political Science and History Univ. of North Florida, Law Degree St. Thomas Univ School of Law

Political experience: Incumbent State Representative

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Expanding liberty through limited, constitutional government.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Education:School Safety/School Choice

2. Expanding economic opportunity by diversifying the regional economy.

3. Workforce training/vocational training

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a deep understanding that the Constitution limits government not individuals. When government expands beyond the confines of the constitution, it impairs liberty

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I upheld my oath of office and did my part to expand liberty.

Website: cordbyrd.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Joe Zimmerman

Age: 32

Candidate's family: Fiance, Jennifer, Patrick (9) and Alexandra (12)

Occupation: Small Business Owner, Computer Engineer.

Education: Associates of the Arts, 2018

Political experience: Former Legislative Staffer for State Rep. Janet Adkins

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Protecting Our Beaches. Protecting Taxpayers. Restoring the Citizen's Voice.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Repeal HB631 - In our district there is no single thing more important to our local economy than tourism. It is the draw and attraction of the beach communities in Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach - as well as Amelia Island. It is the district's largest employment sector. House Bill 631 has had negative affects on public beach access which reduce quality of life and negatively affect this industry. I am committed to representing restaurant owners, servers, food runners, hotel managers and hotel staff - and this bill is bad for their livelihoods. We must repeal this bill and protect public beach access rights for future generations.



Stewardship District - In Nassau County the incumbent state representative created the Wildlight Stewardship District through act of the legislature. This super-development and independent government has already tried to saddle taxpayers with $50-%75 MILLION dollars in taxes to cover their community's recreational facilities. This unbridled growth will strangle Nassau County and has already attempted to usurp the Board of County Commissioners. We need to work with local government to relieve them of this burden and stop attempts by this stewardship district to make taxpayers pay for private development.



Lastly, we need to be working closely with out local elected officials and municipalities. State road A1A in Nassau County has had a disastrous construction implementation. Local governments and communities need a state representative who is willing to put their needs first to resolve challenges like this. I am committed to doing that.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Being in office is all about community trust. Having those relationships with local governments and constituents is paramount. I think that trust is already lost in the House District 11 seat, and I stand ready to restore that trust. I have proven to the community in the past that I am willing to fight for them - and will do so again in the legislature. It's all about constituent service.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That we were able to ensure that the constituents of House District 11 in Black Hammock Island, Nassau County and Beaches all know that they had representation and that their voice - no matter what size - was important.

Website: zimmermanforhouse.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Democratic Nathcelly Leroy Rohrbaugh , Amelia Island

Age: 33

Candidate's family: Wife, Danielle; Daughter, Sophia; Son, Orion

Occupation: Homemaker; Working on starting our own small business

Education: Bachelor's in Chemistry, minor in Business Administration; Associate's in Biotechnology Laboratory Tech.

Political experience: First-time Candidate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Fiscal Responsibility, Sustainable Economic Growth, Educational Reform, Environmental Stewardship

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Education: Improving our public schools, supporting our teachers and their unions, and reforming our method of testing students and ranking schools.

Economy: Invest in vocational and technical training to create a more highly skilled workforce, invest in affordable housing and transportation infrastructure to reduce home-to-work travel time and improve quality of life, and improving access to affordable healthcare to reduce loss of productivity due to preventable severe or chronic illnesses.

Environment: Invest in research and infrastructure which will help combat sea level rise, develop clean energy infrastructure to create new jobs and improve our power grid, and ensure Amendment 1 funds are being properly used for conservation

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Northeast Florida has been my home since I was two years old. I have a vested interest in making sure we maintain the quality of our schools; improve the quality of our roads, power grid and broadband infrastructure; and preserve our beaches, wetlands and waterways. When I am elected, I will not support any bills or amendments pushed by lobbying groups or special interests which adversely affect my constituents. I will answer to no one but the residents of House District 11 and will never allow campaign contributions or pressure from outside groups to influence my decisions.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for transforming our system of early childhood and K-12 education into a model for the rest of the country. I hope to build a bridge between the Democratic and Republican Parties in the State of Florida and return us to an age of positive bipartisanship, where we recognize that everyone wants what is best for Florida and no one has a monopoly on good ideas.

Website: nathcellyforflorida.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.