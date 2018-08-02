Florida House 14th District

14TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes part of Duval County)

As no other candidates filed and qualified to run for this seat, the August Democratic primary will determine the winner of the Florida House of Representatives' 14th District for the 2018-2020 term.

Kimberly Daniels

Kimberly Daniels was first elected to represent the Florida House of Representatives' 14th District in 2016. She sits on the Education Committee; Public Integrity and Ethics Committees; as well as the Energy and Utilities; Justice Appropriations; Oversight, Transparency and Administration; and Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittees.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: kimberlydanielscampaign.com

Paula D. Wright

Age: 59

Candidate's family:

Occupation: School Board Member, District 4

Education: Master of Education

Political experience: Two term elected School Board Member, District 4. Two consecutive terms as Chair of the Board. Elected board member for national education organization: Council of Great City Schools. Served in various roles at the state and local level.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Connecting resources to people to improve their lives and community.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

To make the difference we need, we must focus on the following top three issues:

1. Public Education which includes safety and crime. A focus on adequate funding, maintaining local control as well as increased resources for public schools to continue the upward spiral of more students earning Career and Technical Certifications. For instance, Duval County Public Schools has increased the number of students earning certifications by 260%- this provides jobs for our families and strengthens our economy. Safety and crime are inextricably tied to an educated community. With our district's graduation rate at 81% and climbing, safety and crime will decrease but meaningful measures must be addressed with elected leaders to help our community to feel safer by seeing signs of decline in activities related to the crime numbers.

2. Healthcare- for our general population and our seniors- including mental health that is affordable and accessible; and

3. Economic diversity that includes job creation merged with job training/workforce readiness initiatives that will build a diverse working force, provide employment for our families, and that strengthens our community.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

To make the difference we need, I will offer a tangible plan for our community that is not only fluid but is accessible to and monitored by the public. In 2010, when elected as School Board Member, District 4, I had 4 Points of Pride (my plan).

1. Increase students' reading level. This has been achieved in many ways: the improvement of school grades based on Florida Standards Assessment (FSA); 4th grade and 8th grade students lead the nation in test scores; our District's grade was a C, today a B and 1% point from an A.

2. Improve graduation rate - then 67%, today 81%.

3. Eliminate Achievement Gap- the gap has not been eliminated but tangible strides have been made to decrease the academic divide.

4. Build Collaborative Relationships - Two critical examples: First,the partnership with Baptist Health Systems and Wolfson's Children Hospital to provide medical clinics in Ribault High and Ribault Middle Schools, and access to Sallye Mathis Elementary School students via the Full Service Clinic on the school's campus. Second, the partnership with the American Heart Association to provide to our high school students CPR. Collaborating with those around a common goal for our community is the most effective way to help to improve our community, My proven ability to collaborate around common issues separates me.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

To make the difference we need, I envision being remembered for being a member of our community that focused on a common goal of helping our community to not just Do better but to Be better. To be better, there will be tangible evidence of the following: lower unemployment rate for all citizens; viable workforce-readiness and job training programs available to citizens; increased availability of affordable housing; more citizens accessing healthcare - medical and mental health; higher quality of education for our children by improved school grades and more students entering college and/or work; a safer community, evidenced by a decrease in criminal activities - break-ins, burglaries, shootings, etc., but most importantly more citizens engaged in the process. I envision being remembered for connecting people to the resources they need to improve their lives, the lives of their families, and their community.

Website: pauladwright.com

Social media: Facebook

