Florida House 16th District

16TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes part of Duval County)

This race will not appear on the August primary ballot because both candidates are unopposed in their respective primaries. Incumbent Jason Fischer, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, will face Ken Organes, who is also unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Republican Jason Fischer

Jason Fischer was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016. He is the vice chair of the PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee and sits on the Education, Joint Administrative Procedures, and the Public Integrity and Ethics committees. He also sits on the Energy and Utilities, Health Innovation and PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittees.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: jasonforflorida.com

Democratic Ken Organes , Jacksonville

Age: 67

Candidate's family: Spouse Peggy Organes, son David Organes and daughter Rachel Kenneth

Occupation: Retired from CSX Transportation

Education: Master of Science in Information Systems from UNF

Political experience: Duval County Democratic Party Executive Committee, Indivisible Mandarin community organizer

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

You deserve to be heard. I'm listening.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Safe and well-funded public schools. To make our schools safer will require a three-point approach. First, we need to enact reasonable gun legislation while preserving our second amendment constitutional rights. This will require

universal background checks and a ban on the retail sale of assault weapons. Next we need to properly fund our schools so they can become more secure. Future schools should be required to meet safety standards to keep our students and teachers safe. For retrofitting our existing schools, I propose a tax on the sale of weapons and ammunition. Finally we must keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

2. A sustainable, clean environment. It is our responsibility to leave a Florida that future generations can enjoy and thrive in. But it is also an economic necessity. Tourism is the number one industry in Florida. We are the number one tourist destination in the world. Without our wide beaches, breathable air, good fishing and clean water, we cannot sustain our economy.

3. Equal pay for equal work. This is not just a moral imperative. Most Florida families require two paychecks to get by. If one partner receives less than an equitable income, then it become more difficult to make ends meet. This hurts Floridians.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am not a career politician. I have been a Jacksonville resident for over 40 years and I am running for office because our state needs a candidate who will support the needs of Floridians over special interest groups. I listen to Floridians on a weekly basis and I'm finding that the voices of ordinary citizens are not being heard in Tallahassee. Our legislature is out of step with the views of Floridians on nearly every issue from the environment, to school safety, to income equality, to access to reproductive care, to free and open public beaches. As a legislator I pledge to continue to listen to my constituents on a regular basis and to represent them in Tallahassee to the best of my ability.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as the representative who reclaimed Florida from the special interest groups and gave it back to the citizens. I hope to leave Florida cleaner, more inclusive, and safer. I want our students to have a great public education and be taught by respected and properly compensated teachers. Florida needs our economy to diversify by investing in sustainable energy. We have the third largest population in the US and the fourth largest economy. I want us to also rank among the top in education, healthcare, the environment and quality of life.

Website: kenorganes.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

