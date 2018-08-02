Florida House 17th District

17TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes part of St. Johns County)

This race will not appear on the August ballot because there are no contested primary races. Incumbent Cyndi Stevenson, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, will face NPA candidate Jaime D. Perkins in the November general election.

Republican Cyndi Stevenson

Stevenson was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives on April 7, 2015, as part of a special election, and has been re-elected since. She is the vice chair of the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and sits on the Health and Human Services and the Joint Legislative Auditing committees. She also is a member of the Children, Families and Seniors; Health Quality; and Insurance and Banking subcommittees.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: vote4cyndi.com

No Party Affiliation Jaime D. Perkins , St. Augustine

Age: 34

Candidate's family: I am the mother of one son, 13-year-old Micah. I am the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James and Patricia Perkins. I have four siblings.

Occupation: I am the owner of a business consulting agency, JDP & Associates.

Education: Masters of Public Administration

Political experience: As an independent community organizer and within my previous role as Infrastructure Chairperson on the Community Redevelopment Area board, I've had the opportunity to oversee issues and implement strategic plans that impacted residents in St. Johns County. Studying political science, public administration and working closely with city management, commissioners, and other official leaders within the municipality has awarded me political experience. I am also an avid member of the 300 Concerned Citizens group in St. Augustine; where we initiate voter's consciousness, inform voters, connect candidates with constituents, and register individuals to vote. Aside from experience and my political educational background; I am passionate about the issues that concern ordinary citizens. And am eager to be the voice of those who feel that their concerns go unnoticed

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

The Real and Relatable Candidate. Bringing Politics to the People.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

There are many issues of concern; but, I am most passionate about economic development, decimalization of marijuana, and the abatement of standardized testing in Florida.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My goal is to hear the people. As a first-time candidate and being and real individual who has endured real life issues I feel I can relate to constituents and understand their perspectives as many politicians in the past have not. Often what we see is that once officials get elected they forget that is was the people that put them in office. They begin to put profits over people and negate the agenda that was set before them. My experience with managing budgets is an asset that will be vital in assuring voters of conscious funding assignments when I am elected.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as the Representative that people could relate to, the one that reversed the norm of what society deems an elected official should be. I want people to know that the agenda belongs to them and that I fought to progress our state at all levels of the spectrum; school safety, economic development, fair wages, safe and clean environment, and the decriminalization of the sale and use of marijuana, all while not being swayed by profitable gains when the lives of people are at stake.

Website: jaimeforflorida.com

Social media: Facebook

