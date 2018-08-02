Florida House 19th District

19th HOUSE DISTRICT (includes Bradford, Putnam and Union counties, as well as part of Clay County)

This race will not appear on the August primary ballot because both candidates are unopposed in their respective primaries. Incumbent Bobby Payne, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, will face Paul Still, who is also unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Republican Bobby Payne

Age: 60

Candidate's family: Wife-Margie, step-son Chance, wife Sara, grand-daughter Lillian

Occupation: Senior Project Developer, Seminole Electric Coop., Inc

Education: BS in Business, MBA

Political experience: 2 years as Florida House of Representative, incumbent

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

skills gap closure, (jobs), education, water needs

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Closing the skills gap needs for existing technical workforce and jobs needs. Improve pre K through 12 education and keeping students safe. Water needs for population growth and agriculture for rural communities.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have served two years and continue to grow my experience and relationships with other Legislators. I have a good track record this far in the ability to get things done that benefit our communities and constituents.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Making a difference in our communities, by improving the quality of life for all citizens. Better economic growth, education, health, transportation and recreation to mention a few.

Website: bobbypayne.net

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Democratic Paul Still , Starke

Age: 71

Candidate's family: Wife and son

Occupation: Biological Scientist

Education: PhD Plant Pathology University of Wisconsin

Political experience: Bradford Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Protect our water and environment support pubic education

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Protecting our water and environmental resources.

Expanding Medicade.

Expanding funding for public schools

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My scientific background and 20 years of working to protect our water and environmental resources provide a basis to address critical water issues facing North Florida. My data analysis experience will help insure maximum benefits come from budget items.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Building a sound cost effective approach to protect the water and environmental resources of North Florida.

Website:

Social media: Facebook

