Florida House 24th District

24TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes Flagler County and parts of St. Johns and Volusia counties)

This race will not appear on the August primary ballot because both candidates are unopposed in their respective primaries. Incumbent Paul Renner, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, will face Adam Morley, who is also unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Republican Paul Renner

Paul Renner was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives on April 7, 2015, as part of a special election and has been re-elected since. He is the chair of the Ways and Means committee and sits on the Local, Federal and Veterans Affairs and the PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittees.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: voterenner.com

Democratic Adam Morley , St. Augustine

Age: 33

Candidate's family: Janine (wife) Elon (son)

Occupation: Owner at Genungs's Fish Camp

Education: On going

Political experience: Enough to see the corruption and lies that plague our state

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

People and planet above profit

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Water (nutrient run off to surface waters and aquifer drawdown).

Uncontrolled regional overdevelopment.

Wages/affordable housing for the working class and elderly.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can actually try by putting effort into the issue that matter to voters instead of just giving them lip service

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I don't care to be remembered. But I would hope that if I was remembered it would be for being "a man of the people".

Website: Votemorley.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

