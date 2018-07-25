Florida's 3rd Congressional District

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (includes Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties, and part of Marion County)

The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face off in the November general election.

Dushyant Jethagir Gosai

Age: 58

Candidate's family: Wife and two children.

Occupation: College Professor

Education: Doctor Of Business Administration

Political experience: None-First time running for the office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Free college education for all Americans

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

My top three issues are:

Free college education for all Americans

Immigration

Bi-partisanship

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only academician and the youngest candidate running for this office. I am a quick learner and and running for the office to serve the people of my district not to have a political career. I am an immigrant from India and I have set and achieved my goals based on research, analysis and feasibility. I will apply the same strategies to be a successful as a representative of the people of Florida's third Congressional district.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as a honest and successful public servant. I would also like to be remembered as one of the biggest promoter of bi-partisanship. I see fierce partisan politics in recent years which is not good for health of a democratic nation.

Website: gosaiforcongress.com

Social Media: @GosaiDushyant

Yvonne Hayes Hinson

Age: 70

Candidate's family: 2 adult children, 5 grandchildren

Occupation: Retired Principal and former City Commissioner

Education: University of Florida BAE and MAE

Political experience: Former City Commissioner

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Family, Health, Education, Justice, and The Earth

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Income Disparity

Healthcare

Justice

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a lifelong educator, school principal, and city commissioner as well as serving in numerous leadership roles in the community, I have skills and knowledge in many sectors of public needs. I know the power of collaboration and believe it can restore some semblance of unity to America.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Social media: yvonnehayeshinson / @YvonneHinsonFL

Tom Wells

Age: 67

Candidate's family: Divanice Wells +4 children & 8.5 grandchildren

Occupation: Pres. World Radomes Inc.

Education: Ph'D Theoretical Physics

Political experience: NPA Candidate FL CD3 2016

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Healthcare for People and Planet

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Climate apocalypse must be averted.

2. This will not happen until there is public funding of elections.

3. Which conceivably can be passed in conjunction with Single Payer Healthcare.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am immune to the system of corruption that the corporate donor-owners have constructed in DC - for there is nothing that they can offer that will distract me from the well-being of my family - my one family occupying this fragile bio-sphere. I will talk to lobbyists - to develop the counter-arguments to their self-serving mendacity.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Climate apocalypse will be averted - or there will be nothing for me or my colleagues to be remembered for. If we have done that, we will certainly have implemented effective public funding of elections. So we will be remembered for the renaissance of American Democracy

Website: TomWellsForCongress.com

Social media: Tom Wells for Congress, @TomWells2018

Judson Sapp

Age: 41

Candidate's family: Kelly Sapp - wife, Ryder and WIllard - sons

Occupation: CEO Railroad Construction

Education: Bachelor of Science - Philosophy

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Common Sense Government and New Leadership for Republicans.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

-Healthcare cost for both veterans and private citizens

-Rebuilding and investing in the future of American infrastructure

-Saving Social Security

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Except for Constitutional issues, where there is no place for compromise, I will make common sense decisions and deals for the betterment of the people in my district and all of America.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for bringing civility back to government and serving the citizens of my district well.

Website: www.judsonsapp.com

Social media: Facebook: @wjsapp Twitter: @judsonsapp

Ted Yoho

Age: 63

Candidate's family: Wife Carolyn and three adult children

Occupation: Member of Congress / Large Animal Veterinarian

Education: AA from Broward Community College, B.S. and DVM from University of Florida

Political experience: Currently Representative for Florida's 3rd Congressional District, prior to Congress I was a business owner and large animal veterinarian.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

God, Country, Family, Conservative, Limited Government

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Jobs and the economy

2. National Security and getting our Federal spending under control/debt

3. Seniors and Veterans

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

We have a proven track record of delivering results. Whether it is using our extensive business experience to prove that government can do more with less, getting important legislation passed or making critical local projects a reality - we've done it. It's that proven track record of getting results for our veterans by delivering funding for 5 new VA clinics in North East and North Central Florida, or turning back over $1 million to the US treasury from our operating budget for deficit reduction that proves we are a results driven team. It's this proven track record and extensive business experience that sets us apart from our opponents.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope that my time in office is remembered by the results we produced not just for our district, but the nation. We have not been afraid to challenge the status quo and have worked hard to keep campaign promises. Ultimately, I hope that people remember our time in office as period of service with honor and integrity.

Website: TedYoho.com

Social media: Facebook.com/TedYohoforCongress @TedYoho

