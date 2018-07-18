Florida's 4th congressional district

4th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Nassau County, most of Duval County and the northern two-thirds of St. Johns County.) Rep. Ander Crenshaw is not seeking re-election, leaving this an open seat.

David E. Bruderly

Party: Democrat

Age: 68

Candidate's family: I grew up in a Brady Bunch style extended family with 8 brothers and sisters. I have two wonderful kids and five grandkids ranging in age from 3 to 16, Check out their photo at www.bruderly.com. I am blessed to have a wonderful partner who is literally the wind beneath my wings.

Occupation: Professional Engineer and natural scientist with 46+ years experience working on infrastructure projects worldwide. Small business owner, consultant and entreprenuer. Advocate for sustainable economic development.

Education: US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and MS in Ocean Engineering from Columbia University

Political experience: I have been an independent advocate for the environment for 26-years. I've served on advisory comittees to Governors, Legislatures and Corporate Executives. I supported the election of several Democrats in Alachua County and the City of Gainesville. I ran grassroots campaigns for the US House, Florida District 6 in 2002, 2004 and 2006. I am proud to see that my platform from 10-years ago was championed by Bernie Sanders and has been adopted by the Democratic National Committee.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The major issues are inter-related. The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in the 1) manufacture and use of a broad range of cleaner, more sustainable low carbon energy sources, fuels and technologies. 2) Breaking our dependence on petroleum fuels will create good jobs in America. 3) JEA and local government have the opportunity to develop a Regional Clean Energy Master Plan to guide public and private investment in cleaner, much more sustainable 21st Century transportation, housing and communications infrastructure. 4) This will create dozens of new businesses and thousands of good jobs.

Re-education needed to qualify for these jobs will diffuse tensions among ethnic groups that have been left behind by the global economic expansion. And 6) an objective, fact-based discussion of how to eliminate the forms of pollution that are adversely impacting this community is badly needed.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The other candidates in this race cannot match the breadth and depth of my experience as a military officer, businessman, engineering consultant, entrepreneur, community advocate and public servant. I want to use my knowledge to work across the isle to help my Republican friends understand that policy and laws that will actually solve the many challenges facing this Nation will benefit ALL the People. Rather than playing political football with the lives of veterans, the elderly, the sick, the weak and our kids and grandkids, I want to help them become active players in determining their own future.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Dreaming Big while setting achievable goals. Empowering American entrepreneurs and workers to set this Nation on the path to lead a global economic revolution that will help 6 billion people to achieve their dreams and ambitions without destroying the ecosystems that have fostered the development of human civilization.

Campaign website: Bruderly.com

Facebook and/or Twitter pages: Bruderly4Congress

Gary Koniz

Party: NPA Independent

Age: 70

Candidate's family: Kathleen Koniz - Wife

Occupation: Journalist Corresondent

Education: BA English Journalism

Political experience: Press Aid for Senator Daniel P. Moynihan (D-NYS) 1989-2000

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

A Cost of Living Minimum Wage based to Government General Schedule Wage Rates. An F.I.C.A. Payroll Deducted National Health and Dental Care Plan Medicare Card. Martial Law Intervention to The War On Drugs with Death Penalty for Major Traffickers.



How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help individual voters by working person-to-person in response to public needs. By Fast Track Coordinating of Appropriate Legislation to the problems facing Americans. And by my personal caring for this Nation and for the pursuit of happiness of its citizens.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My most fervent hope and desire for Office is to be remembered as the concerned person who delivered Economic and Social Justice to the American People by legislating an end to the Wage Slavery Class Discrimination being allowed to continue here in violation of our U.S. Standard for Fair and Equal Treatment to all its Citizens whose rights to Survive the Economy are Paramount to the Principles of this Nation.

Campaign website: GaryKonizForCongress.com

Facebook and/or Twitter pages: garykoniz@facebook.com

John Rutherford

Party: Republican

Age: 63

Family: Wife, Pat of 43 years. 2 children (Michael & Lee) and 5 grandchildren.

Occupation: Retired after 41 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office; 12 years as Sheriff

Education: Florida Junior College & Florida State University

Political experience: 12 years as the elected Sheriff of Duval County; 9 years as Legislative Affairs Chair for the Florida Sheriff’s Association

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

National Security/Public Safety Immigration Promoting Jobs/Economy



How can you help voters in a way that the others running for this office can’t?

I am the only candidate who has experience combatting illegal immigration and radical Islamic terrorism. In 2008, I implemented a plan to have my officers check the immigration status of those we arrested and processed into jail. This led to over 2,000 illegal immigrants being processed for deportation from Northeast Florida. I've also worked with the FBI and Homeland Security as part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force where we went after Jihadists who were recruiting in Jacksonville. I have a perspective on public safety that nobody in this campaign and very few current members of Congress possess.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as a man who served God and Country with honesty, integrity, and excellence, while having made the many lives of my countrymen just a little safer, a little more prosperous, and a little happier through my having served them in Congress. To accomplish that would truly be a blessing and an honor.

Campaign website: VoteJohnRutherford.com

Social media: Facebook.com/JohnRutherfordFL | @JRutherfordFL | Instagram.com/VoteJohnRutherford

This candidate did not respond to WJXT's invitation to make a video candidate statement.

