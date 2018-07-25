Florida's 5th Congressional District

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (includes Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton and Madison counties, and parts of Columbia, Duval, Jefferson and Leon counties)

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Virginia Fuller, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, in the November general election.

Alvin Brown

Age: 56

Candidate's family: Wife, Santhea, and two sons, Joshua and Jordan

Occupation: Community engagement consultant to non-profits, local municipalities and private-sector entities

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Jacksonville University; completed postgraduate work at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government; received honorary doctorate degrees from Edward Waters College and Jacksonville University; completed a visiting fellowship at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service.

Political experience: My experience in public service includes proudly serving as Jacksonville's first African-American Mayor and the first Democrat elected to the office in 20 years. In office, I prioritized positioning Jacksonville as one of America's leading cities for innovation and improving the quality of life of all residents. My tenure as Mayor built upon decades of public service, including in President Bill Clinton's administration as White House Senior Advisor and Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, overseeing a wide range of initiatives, including urban and rural community revitalization, job creation, new business development, affordable housing, and disaster recovery. I also served as Executive Director of the White House Community Empowerment Board, leading the Clinton Administration's $4 billion community empowerment initiatives, including the Empowerment Zone / Enterprise Community programs. The highly successful programs revitalized impoverished urban and rural communities and generated unprecedented levels of public-private partnerships resulting in over $10 billion in private investments to the designated communities.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Empowering urban and rural communities to ensure opportunity for all

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

• Jobs & the Economy: Working families are the backbone of our economy. In Congress, I will always promote policies that help us build a fair economy that works for all – not just those at the top. We must make smart investments in our infrastructure – from our roads and bridges, to our public schools – and attract industry to all areas of the district.

Countless families across North Florida live paycheck to paycheck as wages in this country have not kept up with the cost of living. Together, we can make higher wages, equal pay for equal work, stronger retirements, paid family leave, access to quality, affordable healthcare, and investments in all corners of the district a reality. These commonsense ideas will create economic opportunity and, ultimately, make our communities stronger and healthier.

• Education: I was fortunate to attend excellent public schools and blessed with teachers who fostered a love of learning. When we make smart investments in our schools, we strengthen kids' chance at success and help them meet their full potential. We must pay teachers salaries that align with the importance of their work and ensure they have the classroom supplies, training and resources they need to prepare students for a rapidly changing economy.

Further, we must step up and address the $1 trillion student debt crisis in this country. Average incomes for everyday American families have stagnated, while the cost of getting a college education has skyrocketed. In Congress, I will advocate for lower student loan interest rates, increased funding for Pell Grants, debt forgiveness and flexible repayment options for graduates, and expanded opportunities for students pursuing career and technical training.

• Healthcare: Increasing access to quality, affordable health care is a top priority. The Affordable Care Act was a great first step to help tens of millions of Americans gain health insurance. As Mayor of Jacksonville, I worked with the Obama Administration and local leaders to implement the ACA and helped ensure Florida was the nation's leader in reducing the ranks of the uninsured, helping those with pre-existing conditions access affordable care and young people stay on their parents' plan until they are 26.

We must continue to build on that progress because costs are still far too high, and one major illness could mean financial ruin for a family. Families shouldn't have to choose between seeing the doctor, paying a medical bill or filling a prescription, and other basic needs such as food or shelter. This is an issue of economic security, which is why I support Medicare for All. Healthcare is a basic human right – not just for the wealthy and privileged.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I was raised by a single mother and grandmother who instilled in me the values of humility, faith, and hard work. I worked as a meat cutter at Winn-Dixie and was the first member of my family to graduate from college. These values are still with me and why I pursued a career in public service focused on creating long-term prosperity and opportunity.

During the Clinton Administration, I served as a senior member of the White House leadership team under President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore, advising the President and Vice President on a wide range of issues, including community revitalization, job creation, new business development and affordable housing. This proven record of federal experience translated well to serve the people of Jacksonville as Mayor, focusing on bringing the city together and taking it to the next level as a place of opportunity for all.

Beyond a unique blend of local and federal experience, I bring a fresh perspective and focus on the future of our district. If elected, I will work hard every day to give a voice to the voiceless and bring a servant leadership approach to every issue.

There is a severe disconnect between our current representation in Washington and the lives of hardworking people in North Florida. If elected, my top priority is to build trust, accountability, and confidence that empowers all of us to come together and invest in our urban and rural communities. North Florida deserves a strong voice in Congress and a new, visionary leader who champions the right of every resident to achieve his or her God-given potential. Our district and our country face urgent challenges, and residents will not stand idly by and hope the same leaders somehow produce different results. Far too many of our neighbors have been disregarded and disenfranchised, and we must come together to empower our community and secure the kind of future we want to see.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

When I have concluded my service to the people of North Florida, I want my constituents to know that I tirelessly advocated for their priorities. These are challenging times, and we must be proactive in tackling the issues facing North Florida and our country.

We must do better by the countless families across North Florida living paycheck to paycheck and create real, long-term economic opportunity and prosperity. Wages in this country have not kept up with the cost of living, and in Congress, I will fight to increase the minimum wage to a living wage. It is unconscionable that so many Americans work full time yet live in poverty and are unable to get ahead. To that end, I will fight for targeted federal investment in our urban and rural communities that have been mired in systemic poverty for decades. Far too many in this country have been left behind, and I strongly support Congressman Clyburn's 10-20-30 poverty plan [H.R. 5571] to address persistent poverty.

Just as I did as Mayor, I will advocate for more port funding and federal mitigation dollars for the St. Johns River project to ensure the River is kept healthy and vibrant for generations to come, while also boosting our regional economy and creating local jobs.

Further, Duvall County is home to tens of thousands of veterans who we are indebted to for their service on behalf of our nation. The veterans of North Florida deserve quality benefits and care, and I will fight for the construction of a new VA hospital right here in Duvall to ensure they can easily access said care.

Working together, our district can lead the way to deliver quality, affordable healthcare for every American, strengthen our public schools, provide tuition-free access to college education, reinvest in our older neighborhoods hurt by high poverty rates, enact a $15/hour minimum wage for our workers, invest in small businesses and entrepreneurs, protect our seniors, and support our service members and veterans.

Website: www.alvinforcongress.com

Social Media: Facebook.com/AlvinForCongress/ and Twitter.com/Alvin4Congress

Al Lawson

Age: 69

Candidate's family: Delores Lawson, Al Lawson III, Shani Lawson Wilson

Occupation: Insurance Agent

Education: Florida A&M University, B.S. 1970; Florida State University, M.S.P.A., 1973

Political experience: Served 28 years in the Florida Legislature representing Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and Wakulla counties. Elected to the House of Representatives, 1982-2000. Minority (Democratic) Leader, 2008-2010. Elected to the Senate in 2000.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Standing Tall On The Issues Impacting All North Florida Families

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top three issues in this race are: (1) creating and bringing high wage jobs to this district; (2) improving and providing better access to healthcare for our seniors, children and all North Florida families; and (3) protecting our families by reforming our gun laws and reducing inner-city violence to keep our streets and communities safe.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

For nearly 30 years, I have a record of always putting the interests of the people in this community first, no one else in this race can honestly say that.

During my first few months in office, I brought the Speaker of the House and HUD Secretary to this community to address problems in Eureka Gardens. Days after Hurricane Irma impacted this district, while working to help displaced families recover, I secured $85 million in Disaster Relief SNAP benefits to feed over 300,000 people.

In Congress, I've passed laws to recognize icons from this community like Ruthledge Pearson and James Weldon Johnson. I have voted more than 15 times against efforts to remove over 2 million Floridians from their health insurance. I have fought to protect the social security and medicare benefits for over 22 million seniors in our country, while also voting to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

In addition, I have sponsored legislation to create the Let's Feed America campaign to address food insecurity in our communities and study how it impacts our children, seniors and quality of life.

During my first term in Congress, I have secured over $54 million for improvements to JaxPort, to create 15,000 new permanent, good paying jobs. I led Congressional efforts to secure $17 million for JTA's First Coast Flyer. I've fought to protect and provide more benefits for our veterans by securing $18 million for a new VA Clinic in Jacksonville. And I'm currently working to bring new VA Hospital to Jacksonville as well.

I've done this all in less than 18 months and we still have a lot more work to do.

I have a 30-year record of helping all North Floridians, so the voters can trust that there is only one candidate in this race, who will ALWAYS put their interest first.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I am a humble servant. I would hope to be remembered for standing tall on the issues that matter most and always putting the people of North Florida first.

Website: www.AlLawson.com

Social media: Facebook.com/AlLawsonJr / @AlLawsonJr

Republican Virginia Fuller , West Inglis

Virginia Fuller

Age:

Candidate's family: Divorced

Occupation: RN

Education: Nursing

Political experience: 2 Terms County Commission woman/Tea-Party Activist.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

A Central government with Limited Powers, One that upholds the First, Second, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1.) The economy

2.) Immigration

3.) Healthcare

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a grassroots candidate, and I'm not supported by the establishment.

I have not been bought, and I'm not for sale.

I respect our Constitution, and am willing to defend it.

I'm objective, honest, and just, and I intend the support / endorse any bill, that is good for the American citizens, and not just for lawmakers and the rich.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

1.) That we have effectively dealt with pedophilia, human tracking and drug trafficking, by building a southern border wall.

2.) That we have implemented a healthcare plan that is affordable and gives all individuals the freedom to choose the primary care physician, and the ability to shop across state lines.

Website: www.fullerforcongress.com

Social media: Facebook.com/Fuller.Virginia.2018 / Twitter.com/Florida_CD5

