Florida Senate 4th District

4TH SENATE DISTRICT (includes Nassau County and part of Duval County)

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Billee Bussard and Libertarian Joanna Liberty Tavares, both of whom are uncontested in their respective party primaries, in the November general election.

Aaron Bean

Age: 51

Candidate's family: Married, three sons

Occupation: Relationship development manager for UF Health Jacksonville

Education: Finance Degree, Jacksonville University

Political experience: Former Mayor/Commissioner-Fernandina Beach, Served 8 Years in the Florida House of Representatives and have served 6 years in the Florida Senate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Keeping north Florida a great place to live, work & play

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Education - I have worked for options and choices for every child in Florida.

2. Jobs - Keeping Florida a place where businesses move to, start from and expand

3. Healthcare - Access and affordability, including Mental Health

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Our office is dedicated to constituent and customer service. We have built relationships with many state agencies to help solve problems for residents of northeast Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Bean was a fighter for northeast Florida

Website: aaronbean.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Carlos E. Slay

Age: 52

Candidate's family: Wife Hope Slay, Two daughters Cassi Berlofsky and Kristin MCcoy and three grandchildren

Occupation: Small Business Owner RA Enterprises Inc.

Education: High School, Paramedic Training, Building Construction Trades

Political experience: Previously sought office for Sheriff and Tax Collector, Public Advocate for Accountability, former member of the Nassau County Republican Excutive Committee

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Reform the Public Corruption Laws, Repeal HB 631, Restore Gun Rights

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Public Corruption- The continued pace of arrests and rising problem of misuse of public office by public officials has compromised public trust. The March 8, 2018 Florida State University IG Investigative report found $169,000 in public funds that were unaccounted for in the $1 million secret appropriation for the controversial CELPHIE mental health screener. The public officials responsible for the appropriation, the spending of the monies should all be accountable. 2. HB-631 - This controversial bill has open the door to legalized judicial activism in Florida. This bill requires that ordinances passed by locally elected officials must be reviewed by courts and a judicial declaration issued affirming these ordinances. This bill does not define the "beach", there are beaches along rivers, lakes and almost any body of water in Florida. 3. Gun Rights- The encroachment upon the second amendment gun rights this past legislation session was unconstitutional and should be reversed. The second amendment is clear about the right to bear arms. As a concealed weapon permit holder I believe strongly in the rights of gun owners and the right to bear arms. I am opposed to the activism that resulted in the encroachment upon the gun rights of many Floridians

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe that I am the only candidate running who will vote to restore the gun rights that were lost in the last legislation session and make improvements in the mental health system to allow the courts to order those adults with mental illnesses who do not take their medications to comply. The legislation did nothing to strengthen Assisted Outpatient Treatment laws (Kendra's Law) and that is exactly what should ben done to help reduce violent acts committed by those with serious mental illness. I believe I am the only candidate in this race who will file a bill to repeal and replace HB 631 and eliminate the threat of Judicial Activism and the ability of the courts to wade into the business of telling elected county commissioners and city commissioners whether their ordinances meet their legal review (de novo) or not. President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court Judge Kavanaugh had it right we cannot tolerate judicial activism from the bench and we must stop it here in Florida by repealing HB 631. I have been a working man all my life and understand what working families struggle with each day. I believe that we must respect the people who work hard, union members who look to negotiate for fair wages ,the teachers in the classroom who struggle to find the time to plan and the supplies to and material to teach and the janitors to need benefits. I believe more than any other candidate I can understand from my own personal life experiences what these working families work through each day and those experiences will help shape my views on many issues that affect the working family in Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was able to reform the public corruption laws and eliminate the ability of public officials to use unlimited amounts of public monies to hire lawyers to defend themselves, investigate citizens when a citizen files a complaint with the commission on ethics. I would like to be remembered for restoring and protecting the gun rights of Floridians and improving the mental health laws. I would like to be remembered for working to improve the care of the elderly and disabled and ensuring that these individuals have the care they need and families have access to the care they need. I would like to be remembered for improving home rule and safety in Jacksonville Beach and stopping judicial activism in Florida.

Website: slayforsenate.com

Social Media: Facebook

Democratic Billee Bussard , Jacksonville

Age: 73 as of August 18, 2018

Candidate's family: Widow, 2 daughters, 1 stepdaughter, 1 stepson

Occupation: retired journalist, business owner

Education: Studied political science at Jacksonville University and University of North Florida

Political experience: Politically active since 2003 with the Democratic Party. Am former president of the Beaches Democratic Club and was Duval County Democratic Executive Committee Communications Director from 2006 to 2012; past campaign committee chair for the DCDEC; served as an elected precinct committee person for many years until my recent move. Now am the appointed precinct committee person for my voting district. Former editor of Democratic Party newsletters. Served on advisory committees for many candidates including two congressional campaigns and for Mayor of Jacksonville

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I am the Watchdog.the Florida Senate needs.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Common Sense Gun Safety Law

Education Funding & Safety

Restoring Beach Access

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring a breadth of knowledge and insight from my unique set of life experiences both as a business owner and as a journalist covering business, education, health care and politics. Because I have made a study of money in politics, I know where to look for conflicts of interest and will hold fellow lawmakers accountable. I am able to put the people's interests first because I am not part of a network of incumbents legislators who are encumbered by huge campaign donations from special interests. Because I am a retiree with grown children, I can devote full time and attention to making sure government works for the people.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Keeping lawmakers honest and making government more transparent.

Website: Billee4FLSenate4.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Libertarian Joanna Liberty Tavares , Jacksonville

Joanna Liberty Tavares

Age: 32

Candidate's family: married with 2 children

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Education: Master Of Social Work, University of Southern California, 2014

Political experience: Veteran/Military Advocate, Cannabis Advocate, Firearms Advocate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Empower the people and their individual liberty.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Cannabis

Firearms

Environment

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As an Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran, I have a non-political background of fighting for the freedoms of the American People and our way of life. I will continue to represent and advocate for the people, not corporations.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for being an advocate for the people and an advocate for individual liberties. I want to be remembered for showing others that balance can be achieved through the Libertarian Party, with Liberty as our primary objective, and that the people's voice and vote is truly being heard.

Website:

Social Media: Facebook

