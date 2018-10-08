Georgia amendments and referendums

Georgia voters will be asked to choose yes or no to five constitutional amendments and two referendums on the general election ballot.
Georgia Amendment 1 - Georgia outdoor stewardship
Creates a land conservation trust fund with 0.75 percent of revenue from sales and use taxes on outdoor recreation equipment.
Georgia Amendment 2 - Business court
Creates a business court and establishes procedures and rules for judicial selection, term length, and qualifications.
Georgia Amendment 3 - Conservation of working forests
Revises method for determining market value of forest land and creates a timberland property class.
Georgia Amendment 4 - Rights for crime victims
Adds rights of crime victims to state constitution.
Georgia Amendment 5 - Sales tax proceeds
Allows a school district or multiple districts with a majority of students within a county to call for a county sales tax referendum.
Georgia Referendum A - Homestead exemptions
Provides for a municipal property tax exemption within certain cities.
Georgia Referendum B - Tax exemption for homes for mentally disabled
Applies existing tax exemption for non-profit housing for mentally disabled to business-financed property.