Candidate Profile

Georgia congressional races

Georgia's 1st Congressional District

This district includes all of coastal Georgia, including Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Pierce counties.

  Democratic

  Republican

 

Lisa M. Ring
Community organizer
LisaRingforCongress.com

 

Buddy Carter
Pharmacist/incumbent congressman
BuddyCarterForCongress.com

 

Georgia's 6th Congressional District

This suburban Atlanta district is of interest in the greater Jacksonville area as McBath became an activist after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed outside a Jacksonville gas station.

  Democratic

  Republican

 

Lucy McBath
Activist/faith & community organizer
LucyForCongress.com

 

Karen Handel
Incumbent congresswoman
KarenHandel.com

 