Glynn County races

Glynn County Commission At-Large, Post 1

DAVID O'QUINN, Republican

JULIAN "PUDDY" SMITH, Democrat

Glynn County Commission, District 3

WAYNE NEAL Republican

BARBARA BAISDEN Democrat

Glynn Board of Education, At-Large Post 1

MIKE HULSEY, Republican (incumbent)

MARKISHA BUTLER, Democrat

Glynn Board of Education, District 2

EADDY SAMS, Republican

SHARON ROBINSON, Democrat

Glynn Board of Education, District 4

HENRY B. "HANK" YEARGAN, Republican (incumbent)

REGINA H. JOHNSON, Democrat

Glynn County special election: Sunday brunch alcohol sales

Shall the governing authority of the city of Brunswick, Georgia, be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?

Brunswick special election: Sunday brunch alcohol sales

Shall the governing authority of Glynn County be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?