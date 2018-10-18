Glynn County races

Glynn County Commission At-Large, Post 1
DAVID O'QUINN, Republican
JULIAN "PUDDY" SMITH, Democrat
Glynn County Commission, District 3
WAYNE NEAL Republican
BARBARA BAISDEN Democrat
Glynn Board of Education, At-Large Post 1
MIKE HULSEY, Republican (incumbent)
MARKISHA BUTLER, Democrat
Glynn Board of Education, District 2
EADDY SAMS, Republican
SHARON ROBINSON, Democrat
Glynn Board of Education, District 4
HENRY B. "HANK" YEARGAN, Republican (incumbent)
REGINA H. JOHNSON, Democrat
Glynn County special election: Sunday brunch alcohol sales
Shall the governing authority of the city of Brunswick, Georgia, be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?
Brunswick special election: Sunday brunch alcohol sales
Shall the governing authority of Glynn County be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.?