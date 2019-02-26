City Council At Large Group 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Council has five at-large districts that are elected citywide. Each of the city's 14 individual districts is also represented by a council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate. If one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 19 election, that person wins the office. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will appear on the ballot of the city's second election in May.

Incumbent Tommy Hazouri has drawn two challengers for the Group 3 seat.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Tommy Hazouri

Party affiliation: Dem

Age: 74

Candidate's family: Carol (wife) Tommy (son)

Occupation: Retired Councilman Group 3 At-Large

Education: BA History/Government JU

Political experience: State Representative, Mayor, School Board Member, City Council

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Crime- prevention and intervention.

Economic Development downtown and throughout the city.

Affordable Housing and the Homeless.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe I have demonstrated by leadership and experience in every elected public office in which I was honored to have served. I understand the issues and know how to solve them.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Providing more affordable housing. Seriously addressing the homeless.

Intervention and prevention of crime.

Development of downtown and city of Jacksonville.

Campaign website: tommy2019.com

Social media: Facebook

James C. Jacobs

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Greg Rachal

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

