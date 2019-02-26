City Council District 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate. If one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 19 election, that person wins the office. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will appear on the ballot of the city's second election in May.

Five candidates, including one who appointed to the office last year when the elected councilman was suspended, are running in this district part of Northwest Jacksonville and stretches south along Interstate 295 almost to the Clay County line.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Reginald Blount

This candidate, a Republican, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Charles Fetzer II

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 30

Candidate's family: Single

Occupation: Electrician Apprentice at IBEW Local 177

Education: Graduated Stanton College Preparatory, attended UCF

Political experience: Just a political nerd

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Violence and Crime, economic development, infrastructure.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have the weight of the Labor Unions behind me, they are looking to grow good paying Union jobs in the city and so am I.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being the one that actually kept his word.

Celestine Mills

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 56

Candidate's family: Ranard Ross son, Malachi Ross- grandson, Elijah Ross - grandson

Occupation: Prosthetc Coordinator

Education: BS- Business Managment

Political experience: No, I do not have any political experience. I did run for office in 2015 for City Council District 10., I was upsuring by the incumbent. I have spent the past 4 year preparing for this seat

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Infrastructure Repair (Septic Tank Removal and Replacement) – Septic tanks inhibit economic development throughout the district.

Poverty – Poverty breeds crime, poor education, lack of affordable housing, predatory lending institutions, food deserts, etc.

Economic Development – There is an interconnection with all three issues. The deteriorating infrastructure inhibits job development in terms of private-public partnerships which compounds poverty (limited service industry minimum-wage employment opportunities).

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Although I have yet to hold an elected office, I have far more experience than everyone else (combined) running for the District Ten Office. I have prepped for this elected position for the past six years starting in 2012-2014 with my first run. Since then, for the past four years 2015 – 2019, I have been a regular at bi-weekly City Council Meetings, CPAC Meetings, Town Hall Meetings, Special Interest Meetings, Sheriff's Advisory Council Meetings, and other meetings and conferences involving the City as well as District Ten. None of the other candidates can match my dedication and "apprenticeship" for City Councilperson for District Ten

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

After serving two terms representing the citizens of District Ten, I would hope to be remembered for my dedication, tenacity, integrity, honesty, and accountability. Further, I would like to be remembered for delivering much needed infrastructure repairs, and economic entities (public-private partnerships, and affordable housing.

Kevin Monroe

This candidate, a Democrat, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Brenda Priestly Jackson

Jackson, a Democrat, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

