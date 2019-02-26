City Council District 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate.

Incumbent Councilman Randy White is challenged by David A. Taylor in this district that covers the southwest corner of Duval County.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

David A. Taylor

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 46

Candidate's family: Wife-Katie. Daughter-Shelby

Occupation: Attorney

Education: B.A. at University of Florida. Juris Doctor at St. Thomas University in Miami, FL.

Political experience: Past President of River City Republican Club

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Public Safety. Schools. Pension reform/funding.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

By bringing proven business experience to city government.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Reducing taxes and/or eliminating fees and getting the City of Jacksonville's fiscal house in order.

Campaign website: None

Social media: Facebook

Randy White

White, a Republican, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: voteholmes.com

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

