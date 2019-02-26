City Council District 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate.

Incumbent Councilman Al Ferraro is challenged by Carson Tranquille in this district that runs from East Arlington north across the river to include most of northeast Jacksonville to Nassau County line and the ocean.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Al Ferraro

Ferraro, a Republican, is running for re-election to this seat. He has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: www.alferraro.com

Social media: Facebook

Carson Tranquille

Party affiliation: Registered Democrat

Age: 59

Candidate's family: Married, Father and Grandfather

Occupation: Retired Chief from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (30 years) Realtor

Education: Bachelor's degree in organizational management • Master's degree in organizational management • Advance paralegal degree

Political experience: 15 years as a political appointee of two sheriffs (helped draft city legislation and interacted with city government on a regularly) Assisted in the political campaigns of several candidates (i.e. John Rutherford, Retired Judge Senterfitt, etc.)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Reduction of Violent Crime

Infrastructure investment (water, septic tanks, & roadways)

Economic Development

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

• I am a subject matter expert on issues related to crime reduction, intervention and prevention. I can use this knowledge as a council member.

• I will use my decades of experience working with the community on crime issues to help me craft and introduce common sense legislation that helps reduce crime directly and indirectly.

• I will use my many years of leadership experience, extensive problem-solving skills, and professional professional experience as a real estate broker and paralegal to address community needs in District 2.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

• I hope and expect that people will remember me as an unselfish leader.

• I expect that my constituents will know that I put them first in my service.

• I hope to be known as a proactive council member who got things done.

Campaign website: www.votechiefcarson.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

