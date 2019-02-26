JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate.

Incumbent Councilman Matt Schellenberg reached his two-term limit. Political newcomers Michael Boylan and Rose Conry are seeking this seat that represents most of Mandarin.

Candidates for Jacksonville City Council District 6 Michael Boylan

Rose Conry

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Michael Boylan

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 67

Candidate's family: Wife: (Susan); two grown (married) children and two grandchildren

Occupation: Retired

Education: BA - John Carroll University; MA Kent State University

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Citywide - Economic mobility

2) Citywide - The safety of all of our citizens

3) Locally - Building a unified Manadarin community.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and interfacing with city government. Committed to making this a full-time, singular focus with no political aspirations beyond it.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Serviing as the catalyst for creating a unified vision for the Mandarin community and advancing the partnership between the nonprofit sector and city government

Campaign website: voteboylan.com

Social media: Facebook

Rose Conry

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 59

Candidate's family: none

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: Batchelors degree

Political experience: none

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Economic Development

Education

Safety

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have built great relationships throughout the city and as a business owner, I understand the challenges and opportunities that we as constituents encounter.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was a true community servant that served my constituents and city to the best of my ability.

Campaign website: www.roseconry.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

