City Council District 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate. If one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 19 election, that person wins the office. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will appear on the ballot of the city's second election in May.

Reggie Gaffney is seeking re-election, but is facing three challengers in this district that represents Brooklyn, Downtown, the Eastside, Brentwood and stretching north past the Trout River to cover much of the county north of Dunn Avenue and west of Main Street.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Reggie Gaffney

Party affiliation: Democratic

Age: 60

Candidate's family: Louise - Mother, Reggie Jr - Son, Rosalynn - Daughter

Occupation: Director - CRC

Education: Florida A&M

Political experience: Incumbent Councilman

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

I think Crime is the number one issue to be tackled in the City right now. I think we have more than three tier one priorities. We need a solution to this. However, in order to solve this I thin we need to address two other things that are important. Poverty is a second major issue in the city. If we tackle poverty - we help tackle crime. I also think the City has great infrastructure needs - and this also ties into creating affordable housing. So, I think we have quite a few areas where we have opportunities.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As the only Jacksonville native in the race - I have an understanding of the history of the issues in our community that the others in the race just can't understand. I haven't just talked about helping people - I have spent my life living that walk. I live my life by my faith above all else.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

If when I get out of office and the dust settles people remember that Reggie Gaffney helped them do better, achieve more and left their lives better than when I took office, that is the best legacy anyone can have.

Campaign website: reelectreggie.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Nahshon Nicks

Party affiliation: democrat

Age: 36

Candidate's family: Married with children

Occupation: DCPS contractor, Holly Brooke Homes Site Director

Education: Bachelor's degree from Edward Waters College, Master's Degree from Strayer University , Bachelors of Theology from Saint Thomas Bible College

Political experience: no official political experience

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top 3 issues are Crime, JEA, How to make Jacksonville more progressive and more competitive so we attract and retain top candidates and high paying jobs

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am not a career politician. I am able to help my community because my community knows me. Regardless of this election, I am a man of the people. I'm here to continue pouring into district 7 and beyond.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

More than anything, I want people to not only remember the work I do for Jacksonville but my heart for Jacksonville.

Campaign website: www.nicks4jax.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Solomon Olopade

Olopade, a Democrat, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: www.vote4olopade.com

​​​​Social media: Facebook

Sharise V. Riley

Riley, a Democrat, is has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: www.vote4shariseriley.com

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

