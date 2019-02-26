City Council District 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate. If one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 19 election, that person wins the office. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will appear on the ballot of the city's second election in May.

Five candidates, including one who appointed to the office last year when another of the candidates was suspended, are running in this district that stretches from the Trout River west to the Nassau County line, encompassing much of Northwest Jacksonville.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Katrina Brown

Brown, a Democrat, is running for to regain the seat she lost when she was indicted on federal fraud charges. She has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: votekatrinabrown.com

Social media: Facebook

Tameka Gaines Holly

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 37

Candidate's family: Husband and 3 children

Occupation: Small business owner

Education: Bachelor of Science - Florida A & M University; Master of Public Health - University of North Florida; Community Real Estate Development Certification - University of South Florida; Current Minority Fellow for Master of Public Policy - Jacksonville University

Political experience: Mayor's Prevention, Intervention and At-Risk Youth Transition Subcommittee (2015); Public Service Grant Council (PSGC, 2016); PSGC Budget Subcommittee Chair (2017)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top three issues facing the residents of District 8 are (1) Crime Prevention/Public Safety, (2) Economic and Workforce Development, and (3) Infrastructure Development.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters receive the resources and support to live their best life by courageously advocating for their best interests, collaboratively working with others and continuously being equipped with the right tools to effectively legislate the issues.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for helping to improve the safety, quality of life and infrastructure for residents and families of District 8.

Campaign website: www.votetameka.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Ju'Coby Pittman

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age:55

Candidate's family: Two Children

Occupation: City Council and CEO/President

Education: BS, Jones Business College, Honorary Doctorate, AA, FSCJ

Political experience: Governmental Appointee Positions: Judical Nominating Commission, State Board of Agriculture, State Council on Homelessness, and Candidate for City Council

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

• Public Safety (Crime)- Constitutes feel unsafe in their neighborhood, which is unacceptable. Unfortunately, crime among youth have increased in the district. Based on teens personal stories and conversation with teen, there are some needs of request, that I would like to address: continued collaborations of expanding afterschool’s/weekend programs for safe havens and job training, internships and jobs in the neighborhoods that are underserved, while integrating parent incentives and job skills to sustain the challenges and barrier of family

• Economic Development, including vocational job training, jobs, accessible grocery stores and neighborhood revitalization for a stabilize community, while building on the assets of District 8

• Neighborhood Infrastructure-Plans to improve and ensure that funding is available for repairing roads, drainage and failing septic tanks. These are immediate concerns. Unfortunately, there has been many years of despairs and inconvenience for constituents in the district. To improve these issues, funding has been allocated to address these issues through Captal improvement projects(CIP) in this year’s budget. These issues have impacted the quality of life and inconveniences in neighborhoods. The city has an obligation to ensure funding is encumbered to repair the septic tanks that are failing. With many of the septic tanks located in the “north quadrant” of the city, the commitment via consolidation is the vehicle to ensure these septic tank problems are resolved and provide the quality of life that they desire. Also, to ensure that our tributaries are not being polluted. Our tributaries, Trout River and Ribault River need to be promoted as our visual asset in District 8.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Issues. As the incumbent City Council Member, I have had the opportunity to work with the voters of District 8 to hear what matters in the upcoming election. In addition, to hearing the voices of the homeless, veterans and ex-offenders in educating them about their social and civil rights. This population of our community is very interested in being involved with the legislative and the voting process.

As an incumbent, candidate, I’m on a mission of educating ex-offenders on the process of Restoring their Civil Rights, by implementing a get out to Vote Campaign to ensure their voices are heard and their votes are counted. If homeless individuals don’t have an address, arrangements are made for them to utilize the address of the Clara White Mission to receive their documentation from the Supervisor of Election. Upon receiving their restoration certificates and or voter’s registration cards, they can participate in the voting process of a grassroot solution of inclusion for voting.

The other candidates in the race do not have 30 years of proven experience with visible and economic results that have ROI. A vote for Ju’Coby Pittman, is a vote for accomplished leadership with an experienced visionary.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Remember me as a consensus builder and frontline change agent for social and economic justice by integrating legislative action, for visible, scalable and long-term sustainability in District 8.

Campaign website: www.votejucoby.com

Social media: Facebook

Diallo-Sekou Seabrooks

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 47

Candidate's family: Married 17 years with 2 sons

Occupation: Entreprenuer

Education: Associate Degree & Honorary Doctor of Divinity

Political experience: CEO of The Black Commision (501c4)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Economic Development, Creating an infrastructure for Youth Violence, Correcting what was promised pre consolidation.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My organizations hold year round workshops education the community on politics.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Lowering Crime, Raising home ownership, More business and just a place people love to live play and work

Campaign website: www.seabrooks2019.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Albert Wilcox Jr.

Wilcox, a Democrat, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: www.electwilcoxjr.com

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

