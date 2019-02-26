JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each of the city's 14 districts is represented by its own council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate.

Incumbent Councilman Garrett Dennis is challenged by Marcellus Daniel Holmes III in this district that runs from the near Westside south through Cedar Hills, along Blanding Boulevard to Interstate 295.

Candidates for Jacksonville City Council District 9 Garrett Dennis

Marcellus Holmes III

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Garrett Dennis

Dennis, a Democrat, is running for re-election to this seat. He has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Marcellus Holmes III

Holmes, a Democrat, has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

Campaign website: voteholmes.com

Social media: Facebook

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.