Candidates for mayor of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each candidate's party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but Jacksonville holds unitary elections, so all Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate. If one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, that person wins the office. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will appear on the ballot of the city's second election in May.

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements and media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Omega Allen

Party affiliation: NPA

Age: 64

Candidate's family: Single Mother of 4 Adult Children - 5 Granddaughters

Occupation: General Contractor

Education: Ph.D. -Public Administration/Participatory Municipal Government

Political experience: NWJEDTF 10 yrs. (3 yrs. as Chair)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

CRIME

Central Economic Growth and Development

Bringing High-wage Jobs to Jacksonville

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a doctorate in Participatory Government. I can help voters by employing the skills necessary to ensure that their concerns are heard, addressed and taken seriously in the decision-making process. I can make decisions that MAKE SENSE and benefit our entire community because my only obligation is to the people

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as the Mayor who lead an administration with honesty and integrity without pressure and undue influence from political parties and special interest groups and individuals. The Mayor who UNIFIED Jacksonville... I was the PEOPLE'S MAYOR

Campaign website: omega4mayor.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Anna Lopez Brosche

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 46

Candidate's family: Dave Brosche (husband) and three children ages 25, 18, and 12

Occupation: Certified public accountant (licensed in Florida and Georgia)

Education: Master of Accountancy; Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting)

Political experience: Currently serving on the Jacksonville City Council for At-Large Group 1

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top three issues in this race are crime, transparency in local government, and the future of JEA.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Local government must adopt a customer service attitude and culture that values citizens and its role in providing basic city services. I have a commitment to transparency that will rebuild trust in government and engage citizens in a more meaningful way that will encourage being invested in the city's future. I will not sell JEA. I will honor the public trust in me and value all citizens and all neighborhoods. I will implement a multi-faceted approach to engaging our children in positive paths towards economic opportunity, which are a necessary part of a neighborhood-level, community-informed solution to our high rate of crime. The City must value its role in creating a sense of pride and belonging that makes all citizens proud.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as someone valuing, caring about, and serving the people of Jacksonville; having the most robust neighborhood and citizen-level engagement in local government that improves trust in government; and having the most transparent government that allows the people to hold their government accountable.

Campaign website: annaformayor.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Lenny Curry

The Republican incumbent mayor of Jacksonville is seeking a second term.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: lennycurryformayor.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Jimmy Hill

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 55

Candidate's family: Married to Della (Carter) Hill, 1995 - two boys; Skyler, 17 - Tyden, 13 - Boomer our rescue dog

Occupation: Retired

Education: Graduated Terry Parker High School – 1981 Jacksonville Fire Department Training Academy - Approximately 1981-1983 FCCJ – EMS Training – Approximately 1981-1983 Continued career training through Florida State Fire College, Ocala FL through late 90's, 35+ years of real life "on the job" business training

Political experience

Atlantic Beach City Commissioner – 2013-2017 NMBWG – Non-Motorized Boat Working Group I have been politically active, including working with my state representative in Tallahassee to have a J-Bill passed which excluded Duval County from poor state legislation in regard to access to Huguenot Memorial Park-North Jetties. While I have a strong conservative foundation, in addition I was elected by the membership of the beaches' fire departments to represent them as the president of IAFF Local 2622.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Government Corruption – specifically the trading of core government functions (pot holes, sidewalks, parks, etc.) for political favor.

Crime – to include gang related violent crimes and drug related crimes.

Economic Decay and Migration – examples: Many of Jacksonville's citizens our moving to surrounding counties due to poor performing schools, crime, vagrancy, and the collapsing downtown economy.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Integrity and my common sense approach combined with my real world experience; plus a complete lifetime of observing and understanding of Jacksonville Florida's specific political shortcomings.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

To be willing to relinquish perceived power in order to restore integrity in Jacksonville city government.

Campaign website: jimmyhillforjacksonville.com

Social media: Facebook

In addition to the four candidates on the ballot, Brian Griffin and Johnny Sparks qualified as write-in candidates.

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

