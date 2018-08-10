LAKE CITY COUNCIL (two seats on the Lake City Council will be up for election this year: District 10 and District 14.)

These nonpartisan races will be appear on the August primary election.

DISTRICT 10

District 10 Vanessa George , Lake City

, Lake City Eugene Jefferson (incumbent), Lake City

(incumbent), Lake City Clarence Tucker , Lake City

DISTRICT 14

District 14 Befaithful Coker , Lake City

, Lake City Ricky Jernigan , Lake City

, Lake City Chris Greene , Lake City

Befaithful Coker

Age: 44

Candidate's family: Michael, Victoria, Andrew, and Meyonne

Occupation: Executive Director

Education: graduate of Mercer University - PhD Candidate

Political experience: Lifelong American and registered Voter

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

It's due time to place families at the top of the agenda!

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Safety

Small business development

Improvements to qualilty of life for all families

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Proven track record, professionalism, and negotiation skills.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Creating an environment which encouraged unity among businesses, citizens, and government, enhancing the quality of life for all families.

Ricky Jernigan

Ricky Jernigan is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 14 on the Lake City Council.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Chris Greene

Age: 44

Candidate's family: Wife, Michele and children, Caitlin and Thomas

Occupation: Federal Firefighter

Education: Masters in Business Administration, focus on Public Administration; Bachelors in Fire Science

Political experience: First time political candidate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Supports planned economic growth, infrastructure modernization, and job creating businesses

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. The creation of a reserve economic and infrastructure fund to compete for new business investment in our community.

2. The expansion and modernization of our utilities to support economic growth and development in our community.

3. Lessening the tax burden on hard working families by reducing the millage rate and controlling local government spending.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters by providing reason, sound judgment, and leadership while meeting the challenges our community faces. I will help voters by working every day to make Lake City the most business friendly city in the state of Florida. Finally, I will help Lake City by seeking economic opportunities to improve the quality of life for families working and living in Lake City.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to improve the economic opportunities available for families living and working in our community. I hope young adults don't feel like they have to leave Lake City to seek economic opportunity in bigger cities. Most importantly, I hope to serve my community in a manner consistent with the values and traditions I learned while growing up in Lake City.

