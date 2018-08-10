LAKE CITY COUNCIL (two seats on the Lake City Council will be up for election this year: District 10 and District 14.)
These nonpartisan races will be appear on the August primary election.
District 10
No candidate has responded to the News4Jax survey.
District 14
Befaithful Coker
Age: 44
Candidate's family: Michael, Victoria, Andrew, and Meyonne
Occupation: Executive Director
Education: graduate of Mercer University - PhD Candidate
Political experience: Lifelong American and registered Voter
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
It's due time to place families at the top of the agenda!
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Safety
Small business development
Improvements to qualilty of life for all families
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
Proven track record, professionalism, and negotiation skills.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Creating an environment which encouraged unity among businesses, citizens, and government, enhancing the quality of life for all families.
Website: None found
Social media: Facebook
Ricky Jernigan
Ricky Jernigan is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 14 on the Lake City Council.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Social media: Facebook
Chris Greene
Age: 44
Candidate's family: Wife, Michele and children, Caitlin and Thomas
Occupation: Federal Firefighter
Education: Masters in Business Administration, focus on Public Administration; Bachelors in Fire Science
Political experience: First time political candidate
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Supports planned economic growth, infrastructure modernization, and job creating businesses
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
1. The creation of a reserve economic and infrastructure fund to compete for new business investment in our community.
2. The expansion and modernization of our utilities to support economic growth and development in our community.
3. Lessening the tax burden on hard working families by reducing the millage rate and controlling local government spending.
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
I can help voters by providing reason, sound judgment, and leadership while meeting the challenges our community faces. I will help voters by working every day to make Lake City the most business friendly city in the state of Florida. Finally, I will help Lake City by seeking economic opportunities to improve the quality of life for families working and living in Lake City.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
I hope to improve the economic opportunities available for families living and working in our community. I hope young adults don't feel like they have to leave Lake City to seek economic opportunity in bigger cities. Most importantly, I hope to serve my community in a manner consistent with the values and traditions I learned while growing up in Lake City.
Website: None found
Social media: Facebook
