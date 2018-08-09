NASSAU COUNTY COMMISSION (two seats on the Nassau County Commission are up for election this year: District 2 and District 4.)

DISTRICT 2 (includes southeastern Nassau County, stretching north to A1A and west to Lofton Creek)

The winner of this seat will determined by the August Republican primary.

Republican Aaron Bell , Amelia Island

, Amelia Island Dawn Hagel , Fernandina Beach

Aaron Bell

Age: 40

Candidate's family: Wife: Sarah, Son Matthew (age 9), Daughter Audrey (age 3), Mother Nancy

Occupation: Retired President and CEO

Education: MBA - University at Buffalo, B.S. Biology Salem International University

Political experience: First time candidate. Active in local Republican Executive Committee

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Emergency services upgrades and smart growth that pays for itself.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Rampant growth. Nassau County is expected to have up to 40,000 new residents in the next 10 years. We must ensure that this growth pays for itself and does not burden our existing 80,000 residents.

Upgrade emergency services. We only have 9 patrol deputies on duty at any one time. Two simultaneous house fires requires engagement of all our Fire/Rescue services. I want to explore expanding and upgrading our emergency services to keep response times low.

Constituent Service. I will be a full-time, accessible, and responsive county commissioner.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a wealth of business experience (in budgeting, finance, strategic planning, teamwork, operations) running a multimillion dollar company that will be helpful to Nassau County. I am well educated with a wide base of knowledge. I will be a full-time, accessible, responsive county commissioner.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope that after my time in office that we will keep Nassau County the special unique place that it is currently even with all the growth that is occurring. We will have more routes in the eastern portion of the county. The Westside will have many fewer dirt roads but will still retain its rural character. Our parks and recreation will be world class.

Website: voteaaronbell.com

Social media: Facebook

Dawn Hagel

Age: 47

Candidate's family: Mike (Spouse of 20 years)

Occupation: Realtor - Coldwell Banker, The Amelia Group

Education: Real Estate & Mortgage Broker License

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Strong fiscal conservative who opposes tax hikes!

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

No Property Tax Increases

Protecting Our Beach Rights

Keeping our County Safe

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I will never take things on face value, I will do the research myself. The words "it can't be done" are not in my vocabulary!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Making it an even better place then when I got there.

Website: dawnhagel.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

DISTRICT 4 (includes western Nassau County, stretching from the northern, southern and western county lines to Thomas Creek Road, Crawford Road, Mill Creek, Dyal Road and Middle Road toward the east.)

The winner of the August Republican primary will advance to the November general election. Write-in candidate William (Bill) Kruse also qualified for the November general election.

Thomas Ford

Thomas Ford is a Republican candidate running for Nassau County Commission District 4.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: electthomasford2018.com

George V. Spicer

George V. Spicer is a Republican candidate running for Nassau County Commission District 4. He currently sits on the county commission, representing District 4.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

