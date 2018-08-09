NASSAU COUNTY OCEAN, HIGHWAY AND PORT AUTHORITY (three seats on the Nassau County Ocean, Highway and Port Authority will be up for election this year: District 3, District 4 and District 5.)

These races will be determined by the August primary.

DISTRICT 3 (includes central Nassau County, stretching from I-95 to the west toward Amelia River to the east and A1A to the south, with an additional portion of land stretching from A1A to the southern county line to Loften Creek to the east)

Scott Hanna

Age:

Candidate's family: Wife Kari, Children Xavier and Amaya

Occupation: Electrician

Education: High School Diploma

Political experience: Community Volunteer, Campaign Volunteer

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

We need to get the Port working for our community.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The Port of Fernandina has recently come under new management. We need to work with them to ensure they are successful. The Port Authority has an important role to play in northeast Florida, and should be engaged on the beach issue, economic development - and more. The Port Authority needs to make the Port take future steps to compete in a next generation economy, while carefully balancing needs of the port with those of the environment.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a working electrician and small business owner in our community - I know what it takes to grow an operation from the ground up. We need to make the Port grow in a responsible way.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For bringing a fresh perspective to the office and making the community more active in their Port.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Adam David Salzburg

Adam David Salzburg is a Republican candidate running for the Nassau County Ocean, Highway and Port Authority, District 3. He currently sits on the Ocean, Highway and Port Authority Board and has been the chairman since 2017.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

DISTRICT 4 (includes western Nassau County, stretching from the northern, southern and western county lines to Thomas Creek Road, Crawford Road, Mill Creek, Dyal Road and Middle Road toward the east.)

District 4 Carrol Franklin

Jeanne Scott , Hilliard

Carrol Franklin

Carrol Franklin is a Republican candidate running for the Nassau County Ocean, Highway and Port Authority, District 4. He currently sits on the Ocean, Highway and Port Authority Board and is the current vice chairman.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Jeanne Scott

Wade Ross is a Republican candidate running for the Nassau County Ocean, Highway and Port Authority, District 4.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

DISTRICT 5 (includes central Nassau County, stretching from I-95 to the east toward Middle Road, Dyal Road, Mill Creek, Crawford Road and Thomas Creek Road toward the west)

Mike Cole

Mike Cole is a Republican candidate running for the Nassau County Ocean, Highway and Port Authority, District 5.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

John C. Van Delinder

Age: 70

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Executive Director

Education: Ph. D

Political experience: New

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

The port is very important to th economic develop of Nassau county yet its location affects the residents and businesses in the area. I would like to see the development of the port continue and improve the infrastructure.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Representation of the constituents

Safety and pollution

Traffic concerns

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am sensitive to the opinions and concerns of the constituents

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

An improved and more efficient ort

Website: VOTEVAN.US

Social media: None found

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.