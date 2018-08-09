NASSAU COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD (three seats on the Nassau County School Board are up for election this year: District 1, District 3 and District 5. District 3 incumbent Jamie Deonas has been re-elected without opposition.)

DISTRICT 1 (includes northeastern Nassau County, stretching south toward Creekside Drive and west toward Amelia River)

The winner of this seat will determined by the August primary election.

District 1 Robin C. Lentz , Fernandina Beach

, Fernandina Beach Donna Martin (incumbent), Fernandina Beach

Robin C. Lentz

Robin C. Lentz is a nonpartisan candidate running for Nassau County School Board, District 1.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Donna Martin

Age: 62

Candidate's family: Husband - John Martin, retired Navy; Daughter - Janel Avila, teacher; 4 grandchildren

Occupation: Executive Director FSCJ Nassau Center

Education: BA in Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude; MS in Mathematical Science; Ed.S. in Higher Education

Political experience: School Board Member 2008- Present

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Safe Schools, Academic Excellence, Growth Management; Attract/Retain Quality Teachers

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Safe Schools. Our work for safer schools started with the 2017-18 school year. We have completed safety assessments and have initiated improvements such as locks, fencing, and secure entrances. Along with fortifying our buildings, we have met with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office along with the Fernandina Beach Police Department. We have hired a School District Safety Specialist and there will be a School Safety Officer and Threat Assessment Team in every school. Our plan for safer schools includes mental health services as well.

2. Academic Excellence. Nassau County School District is an "A" Rated District, ranked in the top 10 in the state. We are proud of our 91% graduation rate, which is in the top 3 statewide. We can always do better. We will be analyzing our student achievement data to identify trends, strengths/weaknesses and achievement gaps in order to continue to make our excellent schools better. I believe we need to attract and retain quality teachers to Nassau County. We have expanded our recruitment efforts throughout the United States. We hosted our first Teacher Recruitment Fair in Nassau County in April.

3. The Growth of Our County. We need to continue monitoring growth and plan accordingly to improve and expand our existing schools and budget for new schools to be built as needed. We have recently formed a land/growth committee, made up of District Staff, County Staff, and a Planning and Zoning member as we prepare for the days ahead.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have over 20 years experience in accounting, budgeting, planning, and auditing, 17 years experience in the classroom as a Professor of Mathematics, 7 years as an Administrator in Education, and 10 years as a School Board Member serving as Chair of the Board for the past 7 years. Additionally, I have served as the President of a statewide educational association, Florida Developmental Education Association. I currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Nassau Education Foundation. I pride myself in being a consensus builder by listening carefully to all sides and encouraging others to do the same before making decisions. I am a uniquely qualified visionary leader. I care about the future of Nassau County and I feel that education is the key to empowering our most precious resource, our children.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Our District has been named an Academically High Performing District for the last 10 years. Florida Standards Assessment reports signify our overall trend of increased performance in 17-18. Nassau had a 91% graduation rate in 16-17. Nassau County School District has received an overall "A" Rating 4 of the last 5 years and 13 of the last 15 years, earning "B" the other 2 years. In 2017-2018, 9 of 13 schools received an "A", with no schools rated lower than "B". Our District has worked as a team over the past years to accomplish this! I want to be remembered as being a contributing member of that team.

DISTRICT 5 (includes central Nassau County, stretching from I-95 to the east toward Middle Road, Dyal Road, Mill Creek, Crawford Road and Thomas Creek Road toward the west)

The winner of this seat will determined by the August primary election.

District 5 Lissa Braddock , Bryceville

, Bryceville Jonathan Petree

Lissa Braddock

Age: 69

Candidate's family: Married 45 years to the late Ronnie Braddock of Callahan, a 17 year Nassau County Ocean Highway Port Authority Commissioner, educator, and businessman. Three of our 4 children, all educated in Nassau County public schools, became educators. Daughter Lauren teaches science at Callahan Middle School where her sister Erin also taught, and Natalie teaches Florida Virtual School World History. 7 of our 10 grandchildren presently attend Nassau County public schools. Ronnie's brother Dale is a retired administrator and twin Donnie, also a retired teacher. Sister-in law Carol Braddock is a retired guidance counselor who presently teaches Adult Ed.

Occupation: Retired 36 year veteran teacher, 34 years experience teaching language arts in Hilliard, Yulee, and Callahan.

Education: Graduated from Henderson State University in Arkansas with a BSE degree. (Both Ronnie and I were inducted into the HSU Athletic Hall Of Honor for football and swimming, respectively.)

Political experience: I currently serve as Commissioner for the Nassau County Ocean Highway and Port Authority, District 5. Member of the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Elect an experienced educator to the School Board!

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

*Working with Nassau County Sheriff's Department and state government officials to implement safety measures in all schools

*Ensuring Nassau County Schools grow with our expanding county

*Using state funds appropriately to maximize student growth and provide equal access to all children

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

By electing me, you will put an educator on the school board, not a politician. I have taught thousands of Nassau County students in the past 34 years. I am invested in this county with grandchildren attending our schools. I understand the workings of the school system having been a teacher most of my life. I am not an outsider.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I have dedicated my life to the children of this county. I have enjoyed watching them grow and become happy, successful adults.I hope to be remembered as someone who contributed to their successes and was proud to serve her community.

Jonathan Petree

Age: 45

Candidate's family: Wife Jessica, plus 4 young children

Occupation: Business Owner, and current Nassau County School Board member for District 5

Education: West Nassau High School, University of North Florida

Political experience: Currently serving my first term as Nassau County School Board member representing District 5

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

The Right experience, at the Right time, for Nassau County

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Continued increases in all layers of School Safety.

2) Increase the emphasis on vocational education (CTE) to make it a "first choice", instead of a second choice to the college track.

3) Proper management of the current and future growth that is coming to Nassau County.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a unique cross-section of skills that allow me to serve our community on the school board. 1) As a business owner of 16 years, with 20 years of corporate experience, and accounting, I am able to understand, and tackle the budget of the largest employer in Nassau County, the Nassau County School District. 2) As a professional public/personal safety consultant, I am able to understand and evaluate school safety issues and needs, in order to best secure our schools.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for the following: 1) Giving our parents, students, and teachers a voice by being accessible, and accountable. 2) For returning 100% of my phone calls, and messages.

3) For being a champion of vocational education classes in the school district. 4) For proactively pursuing new methods of increasing school safety throughout the school district.

5) For increasing public safety and school safety by getting the first school zone caution lights installed in the history of Callahan Intermediate School. 6) Having all of the high schools in the Nassau County School district receive an "A" rating all at the same time. (This just happened for the most recent school year!)

