Palatka City Commission, Mayor

PALATKA CITY COMMISSION (three seats on the Palatka City Commission will be up for election this year: Mayor/Commissioner, Group 2 and Group 4. Group 4 incumbent Rufus Borom was re-elected without opposition.)
These races will appear on the November general election. These positions are voted on at-large.
Mayor/Commissioner
Terrill L. Hill
Terrill L. Hill is a nonpartisan candidate seeking re-election for Commissioner and Mayor of Palatka.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Social media: Facebook
Dawn Rawls
Age: 41
Candidate's family: My husbands name is Jeff Rawls together we have a 4 1/2 year old son named Liam.
Occupation: Business owner
Education: High School Graduate
Political experience: none
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Conservitave, pro growth, pro small business retention and recruitment
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Lack of business/economic development
Stagnated local economy and growth
Curb appeal, roads and infrastructure
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
I will lead from a position of public inclusion. (ie: public involved committees with our annual budget, roads, infrastructure etc).
Work in a cooperative spirit with our local county and municipal leaders to develop growth and increase our tax base.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
I want to be remembered as a leader who was inclusive throughout the community with the community to spur a vibrant yet quaint town.
Website: None found
Social media: Facebook
Group 2
Justin Campbell
Justin Campbell is a nonpartisan candidate seeking re-election for Palatka City Commissioner, Group 2.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Social media: Facebook
Robert Walter LeClerc
Age: 43
Candidate's family: 4 Children, ages 1, 5, 16, 17
Occupation: Retired Military
Education: AS in Business/Administrative Studies (2017, Excelsior College), BS in Emergency Management (will be completed in fall 2018, Barry University), Entering Masters in Public Administration at Barry University in January 2019
Political experience: None
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Budget Reform, Improved Tourism & Small Business Opportunities, Creative Revenue Solutions
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Comprehensive Needs Assessments with constituent input prior to budget analysis and reform.
Creative solutions to improve local tourism and create opportunities for new and existing small business owners.
Repairing/upgrading local infrastructure
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
Citizen first, politician second, utilizing a utilitarian mindset and strong research and analysis skills to get to the heart of the issues and use sound reasoning to make the best, well informed decisions for our community.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Making Palatka a safer, stronger, united community dedicated to forward progress and growth
Website: None found
Social media: None found
