Palm Coast Charter Amendments

City Charter Amendment 1: Update outdated and clarify ambiguous charter provisions

Shall the Charter be amended (1) to remove outdated portions of the Charter, (2) to replace the current legal boundary description with a general boundary statement, and (3) to revise requirements for consistency with state laws?

City Charter Amendment 2: Revise the charter review process to include advisory charter committee

Shall the Charter be amended to eliminate outdated language regarding an initial Charter review, to include an appointed Advisory Charter Review Committee in the Charter Review process, and to require a Charter review at least once every 10 years?

City Charter Amendment 3: Revising how to fill a vacancy in the office of a council member

Shall the Charter be amended to provide that a vacancy in the office of a council member be appointed within 90 days unless the vacancy occurs within 6 months of the next regularly scheduled election?