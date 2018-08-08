PALM COAST CITY COUNCIL (two seats on the Palm Coast City Council are up for election this year: District 2 and District 4.)
For both races, if a candidate receives a majority of votes cast (50 percent plus one), that candidate will be deemed the winner of the August primary election. However, if no candidate earns a majority of votes cast, the two candidates who earned the most votes will face off in the November general election.
DISTRICT 2 (includes northeastern Palm Coast, stretching from Palm Coast Parkway to Old Kings Road and from State Road 9 to the Intracoastal Waterway, and a portion of land stretching from US Highway 1 to State Road 9.)
District 2
Jack D. Howell
Jack D. Howell is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 2 on the Palm Coast City Council.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Social media: Facebook
Jon Netts
Age: 75
Candidate's family: Wife - Priscilla
Occupation: Retired
Education: BS, MS
Political experience: 6 Years City Council; 9 years Mayor
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Keeping Palm Coast in the forefront of Florida Cities
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
1) Focusing on Strategic Growth.
2) Protecting our older neighborhoods and business districts.
3) Maintaining an excellent infrastructure
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
Knowledge of our City's history
Experience in Municipal Government
Proven local and regional leadership
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Prioritizing "need-to-have's" over "nice-to-have's."
Promoting a strong and healthy economy.
Providing a voice in regional issues.
Website: none yet
Social media: none yet
DISTRICT 4 (includes southwestern Palm Coast, stretching west from Hargrove Road to Belle Terre Boulevard on the east, and stretching north from Hargrove Grade to US Highway 1 on the south.)
District 4
Eddie Branquinho
Eddie Branquinho is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent District 4 on the Palm Coast City Council.
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.
Social media: Facebook
Corinne Hermle
Age: 39
Candidate's family: Husband and two young children
Occupation: Environmental Consultant
Education: B.S. University of Florida
Political experience: None
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Sustainable growth, developing resilient community, proper oversight of government officials
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
How can Palm Coast meet its current and future needs without compromising quality of life for residents of all ages?
Improving partnerships between the city, county or state in order to develop a resilient community that is better prepared to weather both natural and economic storms.
Accountability and proper oversight of management in government.
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
Government can often be opaque, confusing and difficult to understand. I have over ten
years of state government experience, frequently collaborating with state, local and federal government entities, ensuring not only that a job gets done, but that it gets done right. My experience will help the citizens of Palm Coast hold their government accountable.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Helping Palm Coast to become a resilient community that is able to enhance the quality of life for all residents.
Website: None found
Social media: None found
John E. Tipton, IV
Age: 47
Candidate's family: Wife: Vanessa, Children: Neesa (Stepdaughter) (27), Aaron (Biological Son) (26), Tahir (Stepson) (25), Jai (Biological Daughter) (19), Naire (Stepson) (18)
Occupation: Business Owner/Consultant
Education: Graduated High School Penn Hills (Pittsburgh suburb) in 1988, attended Lincoln University (PA), majoring in Communications
Political experience: None
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
People Above Party: Safety/Security, Economic Growth/Community Development, Attraction/Retention
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Upcoming Selection of new City Manager
Business Recruitment/Retention
Economic Diversity
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
As a business consultant, I help businesses cut costs and to run more efficiently. I feel that those skills and experience will help to ensure that I'm a trusted steward of taxpayers' dollars
I have a background in Management, Recruitment, and Retention. I've searched for, selected candidates for employment, conducted interviews, hired, trained, and fired (when necessary) people throughout my career. I feel that this uniquely positions me as the best candidate as it relates to the interaction with as well as selection of the 2 employees that the City Council of Palm Coast actually hires/fires (i.e. the City Manager and the City Attorney).
I've prepared myself for my race and for public service by applying for entry and completing the Flagler Volusia Political Leadership Initiative (FVPLI) program offered jointly by the Flagler and Volusia Chambers of Commerce to prepare citizens from the community that may be interested in running for public office. I've completed the Flagler County Citizens Academy, the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, the Palm Coast Virtual Citizens Academy, the Tour of Flagler County Schools, and the Flagler County Sheriff's Active Shooter/Active Killer Training Course, and I'm in the process of familiarizing myself with the Robert's Rules of Order to familiarize myself with parliamentary procedure. I believe that this is just a few of the things that best prepares me to help the CITIZENS (not just voters) of my city versus any other candidate
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Serving with civility, respect, and tolerance of those with views different from my own.
Helping to bring economic diversity and development into our city and help it to grow from being considered a "retirement community" into an economic hub.
Someone who aimed everyday to serve each and every citizen/family, employer(ee), and visitor in order to help to improve the overall quality of life of our city.
Website: johntipton4palmcoastcitycouncil.com
Social media: Facebook
