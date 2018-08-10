Putnam County Commission - District 2

PUTNAM COUNTY - DISTRICT 2 (includes northern Putnam County, stretching south to Reid Street, Bardin Road to the west and the St. Johns River to the east)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will face Chip Laibl, unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

Republican Leon Edenfield , Bostwick

, Bostwick Jeff Rawls , Palatka

Leon Edenfield

Age: 58

Candidate's family: Janice (spouse of 38 yrs), 3 adult children (Daughter & Son-In-law; Sarah & Kevin Reinhardt, Son; Eric Edenfield, Daughter; Alana Edenfield, 4 grandchildren

Occupation: Bi-Vocational Pastor; Employed with D.O.D. as Advertising Coordinator for Navy Recruiting Dist. Jacksonville, Sr. Pastor of St. Johns Baptist Church, Director of St. Johns Christian School.

Education: B.S. from Liberty University

Political experience: No previous office held

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Clear a pathway for progress; Enhance Business Growth & Construction, Tax & Bureaucratic Reduction

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Taxes, 2. Attracting/Retaining Businesses through Bureaucratic revision & reduction. 3. Dirt Roads & Drainage

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My 35 years professional experience working in the Federal Bureaucratic System is advantageous to assess, reduce and streamline processes that will enable county government to work more efficiently and effectively between Departments, its residents, and businesses. As a Government Purchaser trained in Purchasing & Acquisition Laws, Audits, and Budgets, I possess a level of expertise that many lack.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I've made a positive impact on the people's quality of life.

Website: leonedenfield.com

Social media: Facebook

Jeff Rawls

Age: 53

Candidate's family: Dawn (Wife), Liam (5y/o Son)

Occupation: General Contractor

Education:

Political experience:

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Conservative, more citizens involvement, Charter Government,Term Limits

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Lack of a workforce due to the lackof available housing.

Lack of economic development and not having a dedicated Economic Developement professional on staff in the county.

Citizens Advisory/Task Forces are not utilized prior to making major decisions allowing the commissioners to make rushed decissions without public input.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Educate the public on the advantages of a Charter Form of Government and encourage a change from our current. Utilize the strength of our public and form advisory groups to research and advise on issues like our Landfill, Insurance, Roads, development, Fire Service, etc

Encourage Community Development Districs to provide the needed infrastructure for the creation of housing that is needed to attract workers to live inside our county.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Developement of quality housing that attracts workers from surrounding counties. This will raise our tax base and provide more dollars for the school district. More than 65% of our housing is over 40 years old and occupied. Development will lead to job creation wich will lead to creating a workforce and as well as entertainment, restaurants, shopping, etc.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Democratic Chip Laibl (incumbent), Bostwick

Chip Laibl is a Democratic candidate for Putnam County Commission, District 2. He currently represents District 2 on the Putnam County Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

