Putnam County Commission - District 3

PUTNAM COUNTY - DISTRICT 3 (includes eastern Putnam County, with the St. Johns River being the northern and western boundaries and Dunns Creek being the southern boundary)
The winner of the Republican primary in August will advance to the November general election. Write-in candidate Douglas C. Hays qualified for the November general election, keeping this primary closed to only Republican voters.
Republican
April Tilton Iser
Age:
Candidate's family: Husband, 4 children
Occupation: Firearms Instructor
Education: B.S. from Liberty University
Political experience: No previous office held
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Seventh generation Putnam County resident, trying to restore the county
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
No development
Lack of reliable, high-speed internet
Quality of life
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
By offering fresh, new ideas, and by looking at the details that make up the larger picture.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
The hard work put into making our communities a home that thrives.
Website: apriltiltoniser.com
Social media: Facebook / Twitter
Larry Masters
Age: 62
Candidate's family: Married, my wife is Sue
Occupation: Licensed Home Inspector and Real Estate Agent retired owner of Radio Shack Franchise, wholesale company and farm
Education: High school graduate with 1 year college
Political experience: District Governor for 35L Lions here in Florida
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Reduce taxes and maintain our roads properly
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Condition of roads
High taxes
Lack of jobs and shopping
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
They listen but don't hear, I can do both
They don't want growth, I do but in a way that will still preserve our heritage
My opponent raised taxes and voted not to share our pare-mutual funds with our schools
I believe in lower taxes and sharing funds with our schools
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Lowering taxes, making all our dirt roads passable, allowing manufacturing housing development and different attractions to our community
Website: None found
Social media: Facebook
Terry Turner
Age: 63
Candidate's family: Laura
Occupation: Contractor
Education: Some College
Political experience: Current Commissioner Dist 3
Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.
Working for Efficent, Effective County Government
What do you see as the top three issues in this race?
Budget, Economic Development and Efficient County Government.
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
Business experience, experience on County Boards and the ability to work with others.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
Making Putnam County a better place to live and work.
Website: terrylturner.com
Social media: Facebook
