Putnam County Commission - District 3

PUTNAM COUNTY - DISTRICT 3 (includes eastern Putnam County, with the St. Johns River being the northern and western boundaries and Dunns Creek being the southern boundary)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will advance to the November general election. Write-in candidate Douglas C. Hays qualified for the November general election, keeping this primary closed to only Republican voters.

April Tilton Iser

Age:

Candidate's family: Husband, 4 children

Occupation: Firearms Instructor

Education: B.S. from Liberty University

Political experience: No previous office held

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Seventh generation Putnam County resident, trying to restore the county

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

No development

Lack of reliable, high-speed internet

Quality of life

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

By offering fresh, new ideas, and by looking at the details that make up the larger picture.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The hard work put into making our communities a home that thrives.

Website: apriltiltoniser.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Larry Masters

Age: 62

Candidate's family: Married, my wife is Sue

Occupation: Licensed Home Inspector and Real Estate Agent retired owner of Radio Shack Franchise, wholesale company and farm

Education: High school graduate with 1 year college

Political experience: District Governor for 35L Lions here in Florida

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Reduce taxes and maintain our roads properly

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Condition of roads

High taxes

Lack of jobs and shopping

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

They listen but don't hear, I can do both

They don't want growth, I do but in a way that will still preserve our heritage

My opponent raised taxes and voted not to share our pare-mutual funds with our schools

I believe in lower taxes and sharing funds with our schools

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Lowering taxes, making all our dirt roads passable, allowing manufacturing housing development and different attractions to our community

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Terry Turner

Age: 63

Candidate's family: Laura

Occupation: Contractor

Education: Some College

Political experience: Current Commissioner Dist 3

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Working for Efficent, Effective County Government

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Budget, Economic Development and Efficient County Government.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Business experience, experience on County Boards and the ability to work with others.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Making Putnam County a better place to live and work.

Website: terrylturner.com

Social media: Facebook

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.