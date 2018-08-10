PUTNAM COUNTY COMMISSION - DISTRICT 4 (includes northwestern Putnam County, stretching south toward State Road 20 and east toward Hoover Road, as well as the city of Interlachen)

The winner of this race will be determined by the August Republican primary. With no Democrat or other opponents in the November general election, this will be an open primary, allowing voters of all parties to cast ballots in this race.

Larry Harvey

Age: 57

Candidate's family: Lynda spouse 34 yeras of marriage Three Daughters 4 Grandchildren

Occupation: county Commissioner/ Insurance Agent

Education: some college and designation

Political experience: County Commissioner past 4 years

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Job Creation, Transparency, Less Goverment

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Candidate did not answer this question

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Candidate did not answer this question

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Candidate did not answer this question

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Tom Williams

Tom Williams is a Republican candidate for Putnam County Commission, District 4.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

