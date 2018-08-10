PUTNAM COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD (three seats on the Putnam County School Board will be up for election this year: District 1, District 4 and District 5.)

These nonpartisan races will be determined by the August primary election.

DISTRICT 1 (includes southeastern Putnam County, with the St. Johns River and Dunns Creek serving as the western and northeastern boundaries, respectively.)

Nikki Mussoline Cummings

Nikki Mussoline Cummings is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 1 on the Putnam County School Board. She currently represents the district on the school board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Holly Pickens

Age: 58

Candidate's family: Husband - Bill Pickens Sons Ian Pickens (Shanae) and Bobby Pickens

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: University of Florida, 1981

Political experience: Never run for political office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I will use my 36 years of teaching experience to move our county forward.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Developing better communication between our schools and our community.

2. Improving attendance county wide.

3. Improving the public perception of the board, creating an atmosphere of public trust and professionalism.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have served this county for 36 years with honesty and integrity. I have proven commitment and work ethic.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Knowing that I worked hard to improve and promote Putnam County Schools.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

DISTRICT 4 (includes northwestern Putnam County, stretching south toward State Road 20 and east toward Hoover Road, as well as the city of Interlachen)

Bud McInnis

Age: 62

Candidate's family: My family includes my wife Alice, my son Jesse, his wife Crystal, their three children Cameron, Cason, and Sophia, and my son Evan.

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Arts Middle Grade Math

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Great schools make more vibrant communities.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. District performance ranking

2. Graduation rate

3. School safety

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I retired after a fruitful 30 year career from the US Postal Service as a letter carrier and later as a supervisor. After retirement I pursued my bachelor degree in education and graduated summa cum laude. I taught sixth grade math. Later I served as a mentor and case manager for two years through Communities In Schools AmeriCorps Vista program. I also served as the Putnam County School District's Graduation Coach in 2016-2017. I have been intimately familiar with the Putnam County School District over my lifetime. I am a product of the system, my children are successful products of the system who graduated and went on to college and my wife of 28 years is a retired educator from the Putnam County School District. Over the 30 years that I worked for the USPS I also volunteered at my son's schools and did everything from working one on one with struggling readers PTO officer, and President of the Interlachen Football Boosters Club. I'm a great listener, a team player, and I truly care for all Putnam County students and for my community. My varied perspectives lend themselves to my being an outstanding board member.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be known as the board member who inspired and activated our community to value education and see it as one of the most important ways to be a more vibrant Putnam County.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Linda Lou Osborne

Age: 72

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Science in Education

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Reduce high administration costs and increase parental involvement.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Fiscal Responsibility

Building a strong community partnership

Equal pay and fair treatment for all employees

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experience of 44 years in education as a

teacher, program coordinator at the district level and program specialist at the state level

gives me an insight that none of the other candidates can offer.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

After serving I would like to be remember for use of common sense and that I truly advocated for the best educational opportunities for all students.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Diane Williams

Age:

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Paraprofessional

Education: Some College

Political experience: Member of the Putnam County REC for the last 15 years. Treasurer for the past 6 years. Life long Republican

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

New leadership,new direction,new vision,a time for change.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Stability and professionalism on the school board.2. Focus on our k-3rd grade for future graduation rates,not wait until they are in middle or high school. 3.Putnam County needs a new Vision and direction. I believe that I can help move us frward.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Hoping to bring a sense of respect,courtesy,and consideration to my fellow board members. Not have Putnam County School Board be the laughing stock of Putnam County.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I helped to bring about some important changes on issues and policies for our school district.And most of all for being kind ,polite,civility,and respectful.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

DISTRICT 5 (includes southwestern and central Putnam County, stretching from the St. Johns River and Bardin Road on the east toward Hoover Road and land south of State Road 20 on the west.)

Paul Adamczyk

Paul Adamczyk is a nonpartisan candidate running for District 5 on the Putnam County School Board.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Jane Thomas Crawford

Age: 62

Candidate's family: Husband, Cary, two daughters, son-in-law and brand new grandson born June 30

Occupation: School Board Member; part-time records clerk at St. Johns River State College

Education: Master's Degree in Education from the University of North Florida

Political experience: I have served one term on Putnam County School Board

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

When it comes to our children, experience matters.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Continue to improve out graduation rates.

2. Support of our turn-around schools.

3.Continue to grow our Pre-K program

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My experience and lifelong dedication to making Putnam County a better place to live, and my 32 years of experience as a teacher and guidance counselor in Palatka make me the most qualified candidate for this position. My knowledge of the needs of our students and teachers comes from serving in the trenches. During my last term, remarkable improvements have e been made in our district, and I hope to continue working on our vision and goals that will make us one of the top districts in the state.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for always being dedicated to making the best decision I can make for our students though research and from experience. I want to be remembered for having a listening ear and an open mind and heart.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.