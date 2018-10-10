Southeast Georgia State Senate, House seats

Georgia State Senate District 3

This district includes Brantley, Camden and Glynn counties and parts of Charlton and McIntosh counties.

Democratic Republican Jerrold Dagen

DagenForSenate.org William T. Ligon Jr. (incumbent)

Attorney

SenatorLigon.com

Georgia House District 167

Includes northern Glynn County and all of McIntosh and Long counties.

Democratic Republican Cedric Z. King

Brunswick

Manager, community relations

CedricForGeorgia.com Jeff Jones (incumbent)

Brunswick

Business owner

VoteJeffJones.com

Georgia House District 178

This district includes all of Brantley and Pierce counties and parts of Long and Appling and Wayne counties.

Democratic Republican Greg Odriscoll

Retail commercial specialist

VoteSmart.org bio Steven Meeks

Farmer

VoteSmart.org bio

Georgia House District 179

Includes most of Glynn County.