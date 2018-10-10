Southeast Georgia State Senate, House seats

Georgia State Senate District 3
This district includes Brantley, Camden and Glynn counties and parts of Charlton and McIntosh counties.
|
Democratic
|
Republican
|
Jerrold Dagen
|
William T. Ligon Jr. (incumbent)
Georgia House District 167
Includes northern Glynn County and all of McIntosh and Long counties.
|
Democratic
|
Republican
|
Cedric Z. King
|
Jeff Jones (incumbent)
Georgia House District 178
This district includes all of Brantley and Pierce counties and parts of Long and Appling and Wayne counties.
|
Democratic
|
Republican
|
Greg Odriscoll
|
Steven Meeks
Georgia House District 179
Includes most of Glynn County.
|
Democratic
|
Republican
|
Julie Jordan
|
Don Hogan (incumbent)