Candidate Profile

Southeast Georgia State Senate, House seats

Georgia State Senate District 3

This district includes Brantley, Camden and Glynn counties and parts of Charlton and McIntosh counties.

  Democratic

  Republican

 

Jerrold Dagen
DagenForSenate.org

 

William T. Ligon Jr. (incumbent)
Attorney
SenatorLigon.com

Georgia House District 167

Includes northern Glynn County and all of McIntosh and Long counties.

  Democratic

  Republican

 

Cedric Z. King
Brunswick
Manager, community relations
CedricForGeorgia.com

 

Jeff Jones (incumbent)
Brunswick
Business owner
VoteJeffJones.com

Georgia House District 178

This district includes all of Brantley and Pierce counties and parts of Long and Appling and Wayne counties.

  Democratic

  Republican

 

Greg Odriscoll
Retail commercial specialist
VoteSmart.org bio

 

Steven Meeks
Farmer
VoteSmart.org bio

Georgia House District 179

Includes most of Glynn County.

  Democratic

  Republican

 

Julie Jordan
St. Simons Island
Registrar
JulieJordanForGeorgia.com
 

 

Don Hogan (incumbent)
St. Simons Island
Retired
VoteSmart.org's bio

 