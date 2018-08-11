St. Augustine Beach City Commission

ST. AUGUSTINE CITY COMMISSION (three seats on the St. Augustine Commission will be up for election this year: Seat 3, Seat 4 and Seat 5. Seat 4 incumbent Margaret England was re-elected without opposition.)

These races will appear on the November general election. These positions are voted on at-large.

Undine C. George

Age: 40

Candidate's family: married

Occupation: attorney at law

Education: Juris Doctor

Political experience: I am the incumbent and have served for two prior terms as City Commissioner. I am the current Mayor and former Vice Mayor of our city.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Caring for our community; professional and objective representation of residents.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) balancing tourism and resident concerns; 2) parking management; 3) infrastructure such as storm water drainage and paving improvements

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My professional training as a lawyer provides me with critical thinking skills which I use in asking questions, doing research and casting a vote on city commission meeting agenda items. Prior to being a lawyer I was a successful artist and that creative side has been helpful in finding ways to think outside of the box in government. I am proud to say that citizens who attend or watch our city commission meetings have frequently commented to me that it is apparent that I am a good listener. As a commissioner, it's my duty to listen, not to pre-judge or over react, but rather to take an unbiased approach to making decisions that will have long lasting effects on residents, visitors and tax payers.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Preserving our beaches, parks and green space, reducing waste and implementing technological advancements to improve efficiency are all important to me. I'd love to see the overhead utility lines moved underground but realistically that project takes more than a four year term in office to accomplish and thus far during my service the economy and sentiment of the Commission wasn't supportive of taking that on. So, while that may not be attainable by the end of the next term, I hope to be remembered as someone who always told the truth, asked the difficult questions, left her ego at the door before coming to meetings, did what she could to help fix a problem and fought hard to preserve what we love about living in St. Augustine Beach, and did so with a smile!

Website: voteundine.com

Social media: Facebook

Tom Reynolds

Age: a little to personal ... hey!

Candidate's family: widowed with two Viagra Kids ages 16 and a half and a 11 year old

Occupation: Public Relations Specialist

Education: I Graduated with Jethro Bodine Plus enough for this Elected Position

Political experience: I have been helping Politicians DOWN OF THEIR HIGH HORSES FOR YEARS! and NOBODY BUT NOBODY KNOWS MORE ON A CITY LEVEL and or a COUNTY LEVEL THAN ME!

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Honest Open Transparent And RESIDENTS FIRST and ALWAYS FIRST!

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Firing the City Manager [rest of answer redacted as libelous]

2) Cutting the HUGE AMOUNTS OF MONEY THAT PUTTING ON EVENTS HAS COST THE CITY TAXPAYERS. The EVENTS I AM SPEAKING OF SHOULD BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COUNTY to 100 percent fund!

3) Stop any City SUBSIDIZED SERVICES that all RESIDENTS DON'T GET! SOME VERY WEALTHY COMMUNITIES IN the CITY of St Augustine Beach are GETTING CITY WELFARE aka a SUBSIDIZED SERVICE!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

1) Being HONEST, my opponent is not!

2) By GIVING and SHOWING THE FACTS of the City Hall Mismanagement and the [rest of answer redacted as libelous]

3) and MY SIGNATURE LEGACY will be the City Recreation Program that I will be PROMOTING to the other elected officials. Plus the HUGE PUBLIC INPUT on RECREATION will BRING THIS CITY TOGETHER AT LAST! After the current HOTEL LOVERS on the CURRENT COMMISSION always PUTTING HOTEL DEVELOPERS FIRST and ALWAYS FIRST,

I WILL BE THE BREATH OF FRESH AIR THAT IS BADLY NEEDED.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

CLEANING OUT THE [redacted] and CORRUPTION WHO NOW OCCUPY ST AUGUSTINE BEACH CITY HALL.

Website: NOT YET and I REALLY AM GOING DIRECT MAIL and LOTS OF EVENTS.

Social media: TOO MANY RUSSIANS/REPUBLICANS TROLLING ME TO USE.

Rose Bailey

Age: 79

Candidate's family: ? No I am not rich and no my family is not from here!

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Science

Political experience: Involved with political issues in detail starting in 2011 attending meetings and follow up on issues. also gave ppt presentations on political issues

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Commitment to put residents first, integrity, honesty and fiscal responsibility

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

People's right to be heard freedom of speech.

Fiscal responsibility

Controlled growth within our 1.8 square mile barrier island.

Transparency and encouraging community involvement

Improve our commitment to our young children, organized sports, elderly programs, veteran programs. Listen to the people.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Listening to the people is the most important they will be the one who show the way. Hold monthly town hall meeting engage with the community. Listen and Learn

Educate - Engage

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Truthfulness

Honesty

Integrity

Stay within constitutional boundaries the law of our land

In addition, I am not beholding to outside interests.

Website: None found

Social media: YouTube

Donald J. Samora

Age: 48

Candidate's family: Ashley Samora - Wife; Mattea - Daughter; Gia - Daughter

Occupation: District Manager - Alpine Engineering; Small Business Owner - Beachcomber Restaurant

Education: BS Mechanical Engineering, Binghamton University, Binghamton, NY; MBA, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Political experience: St Augustine Beach Commission - Dec 2017 to Present

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Responsible Growth and Fiscal Responsibility in a Safe, Welcoming City

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1.) Managing the growth of our city in a way that improves the quality of life for our residents while welcoming our visitors.

2.) Protecting and improving the accessibility of our beaches.

3.) Responsibly funding our government and police department.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring with me an astute business and financial acumen. My wife and I are also raising a young family in this community. When paired together, these attributes will guide me to do what is best for the long term future of our city.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Improving the accessibility of our beaches and the quality of life of our residents while maintaining the quaint, beach-town character we all love in St Augustine Beach.

Website: None found

Social media: None found

