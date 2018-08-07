ST. AUGUSTINE CITY COMMISSION (three seats on the St. Augustine Commission will be up for election this year: Seat 3/Mayor, Seat 4 and Seat 5. These seats are voted on at-large.)

For each race, if a candidate receives a majority of votes cast (50 percent plus one), that candidate will be deemed the winner of the August primary election. However, if no candidate earns a majority of votes cast, the two candidates who earned the most votes will face off in the November general election.

SEAT 3 / MAYOR

Bill McClure

Bill McClure is a nonpartisan candidate running for Seat 3 and Mayor of the St. Augustine City Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: mcclure4mayor.com

Jackie Rock

Jackie Rock is a nonpartisan candidate running for Seat 3 and Mayor of the St. Augustine City Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Nancy Shaver

Age: 71

Candidate's family: Son- Sean Bennett, MD PhD living in California with his wife Heida and his two children, Graham and June. Daughter –Jenn Mintz living in Virginia with her husband Daniel

Occupation: Retired

Education: BA Wellesley College

Political experience: Mayor St. Augustine since 2014

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Trustworthy. Tested. Preserving and Protecting the City we love.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Mobility, Stormwater Management. AirBnB code enforcement.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Leadership on sea level rise solutions

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A more livable city—better infrastructure, improved mobility, increased resilience and sound finances.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

SEAT 4

Jill Pacetti

Age: 49

Candidate's family: Married (Marc) and two children (Tre - 14, Grace - 11)

Occupation: Retail store owner

Education: Undergraduate business school (property and casualty insurance)

Political experience: First run for public office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Improve customer service. Make local government more responsive to residents.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Resident fatigue from traffic and ineffective management of mobility plan.

Returning our focus to authentic heritage tourism, rein in city's role in producing events and festivals. Making local government more aware of our history so they will make better decisions for our future.

Quality-of-life issues, expanded use of existing plaza and parks for cultural activities, artists, and passive entertainment.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I don't come to the office carrying political baggage, I don't owe any political favors. I have no personal agenda, I can help raise the voice of local residents, not just the interests of commercial businesses. I am the only candidate born in St Augustine, I am a local retail business operator. I live and work in the city, I support the local economy by trading with local businesses, I raise my family here, and have a lifelong investment in the future of my hometown.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Restoring accountability to city government and promoting a "customer service" focus to helping citizens. Stabilizing our tourism-based economy by protecting our authentic local history and helping make our streets safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Website: jillpacetti4staugustine.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Wade Ross

Age: 47

Candidate's family: Unmarried with no children, Parents: William and Cynthia Ross

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Bachelor of Science in Art Education

Political experience: Executive Board Member of the Brevard Federation of Teachers

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Representing quality of life issuse and safety for the residents

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

The top three issues are:

1. Solving the vagrancy and health crisis we are experiencing while addressing the needs of the homeless and mentally ill.

2. Solving the traffic and infrastructure issues that we are experiencing.

3. The issue of sea rise and flooding that we regularly experience on our streets and in our neighborhoods.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I would like to be the voice of the residents. I have no business or obligations in the community to profit from, so I would be able to represent the citizens without compromise.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for giving a voice back to the residents by representing their needs, helping to solve our quality of life issues, and restoring public safety.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

John Valdes

Age: 69

Candidate's family: CeCe Reigle

Occupation: John Valdes & Associates Restoration Building Contractors

Education: St Pete Jr College, University of South Florida

Political experience: 23 years on St. Augustine City Boards, including Planning & Zoning, Code Enforcement, Arbitration & Appeals, Historic Architectural Review Board

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Help Solve Flooding, Traffic & Homelessness

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Flooding--Streets, Surface Water Run-off and Protect from Rising Water

Traffic: Re-directing Major Traffic Flow & Create more Satellite Parking and Shuttles.

Homelessness: Support Current Service Providers, Building Incentives for Affordable Housing, Law Enforcement, Stricter Vagrancy Laws & Job Training Programs.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate for Seat #4 who has spent any time as a volunteer board member in any capacity to serve the City of St. Augustine. Working with the City Boards is crucial to understand our laws and codes, and any candidate should have adequate experience on City Boards before they may develop the knowledge and experience to be a productive member of the commission.

With more than 50 years of construction and historical renovation experience (including civil infra-structure) I have more experience and more knowledge of how City government operates. My 34-years of work with the City has made me a trusted and respected force who has experience working with boards, known for being a leader who works with conscientious cooperation and respect of all.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Helping to update building codes to prevent unnecessary flooding, optimize permeable surfaces for absorption of rainwater, create civil engineering projects which can protect our City from King tides and global warming and sea rise effects, reduce homelessness and put the unemployed back to work, re-direct traffic in productive one-way street systems, attract Federal grant dollars to improve our infrastructure and update our beleaguered water and sewer systems.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook

SEAT 5

Seat 5 Chris Ellis , St. Augustine

, St. Augustine Nancy Sikes-Kline , St. Augustine

Chris Ellis

Chris Ellis is a nonpartisan candidate running for Seat 5 on the City of St. Augustine Commission.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Social media: Facebook

Nancy Sikes-Kline

Age: 61

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Land use planner in NE Florida since 1984 with experience in historic preservation, transportation, zoning, and comprehensive planning.

Education: B.A. University of Florida, Geography

Political experience: Elected to City Commission Seat 5 in 2008, 2010 and 2014

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Preserve history, celebrate culture, protect quality of life, increase accountability.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

-The need to improve traffic flow, parking, safety, walkability and bicycling in the city.

- Infrastructure improvements, better drainage, paving neighborhoods streets, increase affordable housing and assist in hurricane recovery.

-To balance residential quality of life with heritage tourism and economic development for small businesses

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Our city needs an experienced commissioner, who understands the community, knows who she works for, can see the big picture and when the time comes - makes decisions knowing that people's lives and livelihoods are affected. My 33 years of community service has given me the expertise and grit to see issues as they are and a proven track record of taking action for positive outcomes.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as a thoughtful, reasonable Commissioner who works hard for the issues people care about. That I am accessible and responsive no matter how small the task and that being accountable to citizens is job #1. That I always do my job with energy, passion and am dedicated to the city that I love.

Website: None found

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

