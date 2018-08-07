St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority

ST. AUGUSTINE - ST. JOHNS AIRPORT AUTHORITY (three seats will be up for election this year, one each for Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Group 1 incumbent Suzanne Green was re-elected without opposition.)

These races will appear on the November general election ballots.

GROUP 2

Group 1 Justin Mirgeaux , Ponte Vedra

, Ponte Vedra Victor Raymos , St. Augustine

Justin Mirgeaux

Age: 43

Candidate's family: Married

Occupation: Banking/ Finance

Education: Masters of Business Adminstration

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Run it like a business

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Keep the Airport off the tax rolls

Encourage responsible growth

Be a good neighbor

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Your Airport at work

Experience.

New Perspective

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Set the direction for the airport for the next 10 to 20 years.

Website: None found

Social media: None found

Victor Raymos

Victor Raymos is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent Group 2 on the St. Augustine Airport Authority. He currently represents Group 2 on the St. Augustine Airport Authority.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

GROUP 3

Group 3 Bruce Maguire , St. Augustine

, St. Augustine Carl Youman , Ponte Vedra Beach

Bruce Maguire

Age: 70

Candidate's family: Married to Virginia Whetstone. Two children, both are married. My son Chris and his wife Lauren lives in California and my daughter Sarah and her husband Rob lives in St Augustine and teaches school.

Occupation: Retired Air Force pilot

Education: Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Florida; USAF War College

Political experience: St Johns County Commissioner, 2002-2006, Chair 2004-2005. St Augustine-St Johns Airport Authority 2015-present, numerous State Boards

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Keep the airport off the tax rolls, ensure it contributes to the local economy

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Keep airport operations financially self sufficient and free from local taxes.

2. Enhance and Improve all airport operations.

3. Ensure the airport contributes to the health and well being of our local residences and businesses.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have more broad based knowledge and experience in government operations, airfield operations and maintenance, local private business needs and requirements, and private citizen concerns and demands regarding how the airport impacts our private lives.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Improving the airport's contribution to the health and well being of the local community.

Website: None found

Social media: None found

Carl Youman

Carl Youman is a nonpartisan candidate running to represent Group 3 on the St. Augustine Airport Authority. He has previously served on the board, beginning in 2009 and being re-elected in 2012.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: None found

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.