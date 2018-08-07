ST. JOHNS COUNTY COMMISSION (two county commission seats are up for election this year, with Jeb Smith being re-elected to the District 2 seat without opposition. The only competitive race is for District 4.)

DISTRICT 4 (includes northeastern St. Johns County east of US Highway 1 and north of St. Augustine)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will face NPA candidate John C. (Jack) Gorman in the November general election.

Erika Alba

Age: 52

Candidate's family: Husband: Jerome. 2 children: Kaitlyn, Hunter

Occupation: business attorney

Education: JD, LLM

Political experience: first time candidate. Lifelong Republican

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Lifelong conservative Republican

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) St. Johns County must better manage its current and future growth.

2) The County must establish a Beach Nourishment Program like 32 of 34 Florida counties already have.

3) The County needs to increase its commercial tax base so that it is not so reliant on residential property tax revenue.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have worked in both the public and private sector. I have experience in analyzing public sector budgets. I know the county and its issues very well having been a resident for over 13 years and having served on several volunteer and non-profit boards.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would want to be remembered for my leadership skills and that I sincerely cared about each person in the County - whether they lived in district 4 or another part of the County.

Website: erikaalba.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Jeremiah Blocker

Age: 39

Candidate's family: Spouse Lauren, Daughter and Son.

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Bachelor in History, University of Florida; Masters in History, Norwich University; Juris Doctorate, Florida Coastal School of Law; Master of Laws, University of Miami; and Masters in Entrepreneurship, University of Florida

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Maintaining great quality of life by putting families first.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Solving the infrastructure needs of St. Johns County.

2) Keeping our community safe through fully funding law enforcement and fire rescue.

3) Attracting economic development that will benefit every citizen.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Battle tested leadership. Experience in land use. Track record of public service and problem solving. Ability to bring fresh ideas and business mindset to local government.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For developing a strategic 20 year plan that properly answers: Where the county will grow, how it will grow, what growth will benefit taxpayers and what that growth will look for the average citizen?

Website: jeremiahblocker.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Nicholas Michael Dudynskay

Age: 59

Candidate's family: Spouse | Christine, Son | Max

Occupation: Technology Consultant

Education: BS Aerospace Engineering, BA History, MBA Marketing

Political experience: First-time Candidate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

The best place to live and work in America

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) St. Johns County Fiscal Solvency | Tax revenues insufficient for wants and needs

2) Unbalanced (Irresponsible) Growth | Explosive Residential versus Dormant Business

3) Prioritize Sustainable Economic Development | Clean Technology-Driven Industries

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

St. Johns County requires an atypical business-driven agenda to stabilize its financial health. Only a tough, seasoned world-class business executive, untainted by political machinations and not beholden to special interests, can achieve the desired result. I am uniquely qualified - building start-up ventures ($0 revenue) to managing well-established companies (+$500 MM revenue), worked and lived in all the major global financial capitals (New York, Hong Kong, Moscow, London, etc.) and do not accept any personal donation over $100 -none from companies or special interest groups. Nobody else can deliver More Sustainable Business = More Tax Revenue = More Public Services

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Starting the transformation from 'One of the best places to live in America' to 'The best place to live and work in America. The good lord might come calling before the vision is fully achieved, but my son, your son and your daughters can live the dream. And, that is all that matters, no? A better life for our children...

Website: ElectMikeSJCC.com

Social Media: Facebook

Dick Williams

Age: 71

Candidate's family:

Occupation: Retired

Education: College grad

Political experience: First time candidate for elected office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Spend tax dollars wisely, Encourage business growth, support law enforcement

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1.Need for improved long range growth planning.

2.Increase commercial business growth to lessen tax burden on homeowners

3. Protect our quality of life

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Utilize my 30 plus years of senior level business experience combined with the commitment to work full time as commissioner.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

He was fair, looked out for what was best for St Johns County and he listened to all residents.

Website: Williams4commission.com

Social Media: Facebook



Age: 68

Candidate's family: Karen Married 33 years. Karen has been in the media and medical fields.

Occupation: Merchant Marine

Education: US Coast Guard Masters License-Unlimited Tonnage Officers License -FAA Twin Engine Pilots License. British Standards Institute Lead Auditor Certification. Previously Florida Licensed EMT.

Political experience: Eight years Board of Directors St. Augustine St. John's County Airport Authority. Treasurer for 1 year. During this time the St.. Augustine Airport was Removed from the local tax roles, operating without burden to County residents. Also the airport received a National Environmental Design Excellence Award – during my tenure on the board.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

By careful planning make all of St. John's County stand out.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

(1) Fastest growing area in the COUNTRY causing current -and unforeseen future problems. These must be anticipated and dealt with before they arise- rather than having crisis after crisis – Traffic, Schools, etc. Developers seem to be firmly in control at the present time. (2) Quality of Life-Environment in all aspects- including Water utility access and availability. Environmentally responsible development that looks 25 years ahead- not day by day. Schools that are designed for security -and funded by this growth (3) The Future: a product of the previous topics- what are we leaving future generations? Tasteless urban sprawl (as can be seen in much of South Florida) or a legacy of careful thought and design.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Unburdened by party politics or favoritism- provide an unbiased viewpoint.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Making a positive difference in the overall environment, tasteful design, and sustainable financial health of the community.

Add Tag to Answer

Website: None found

Social Media: Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.