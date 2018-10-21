St. Johns County community development district races

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.
Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.
Durbin Crossing CDD Seat 3
Tim Brownlee
Scott J. Nyman
Heritage Landing CDD Seat 2
Alan Fernandez
Christine Mallatt
Julington Creek Plantation CDD Seat 1
Alison Golan
Cindy Howell
Rivers Edge CDD Seat 2
David Butler
Randy Schaublin
Rivers Edge CDD Seat 4
David Couch
Mac McIntyre
Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 1
Robert Lisotta
Daniel Stansky
Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 2
Stephen J. Handler
Ian Rankin
John V. Williams
Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 1
Kathleen Venezia
Brian J. Wing
Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 3
Chris DelBene
Michael T. Murray