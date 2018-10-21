Candidate Profile

St. Johns County community development district races

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.

Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.

Durbin Crossing CDD Seat 3

Tim Brownlee
Scott J. Nyman

Heritage Landing CDD Seat 2

Alan Fernandez
Christine Mallatt

Julington Creek Plantation CDD Seat 1

Alison Golan
Cindy Howell

Rivers Edge CDD Seat 2

David Butler
Randy Schaublin

Rivers Edge CDD Seat 4

David Couch
Mac McIntyre 

Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 1

Robert Lisotta
Daniel Stansky

Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 2

Stephen J. Handler
Ian Rankin
John V. Williams

Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 1

Kathleen Venezia
Brian J. Wing

Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 3

Chris DelBene
Michael T. Murray