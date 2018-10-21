St. Johns County community development district races

Community development districts are local, special-purpose government framework authorized by the Florida Legislature as an alternative to municipal incorporation for managing and financing infrastructure required to support the development of a community.

Officers of the districts are elected by residents of areas within their boundaries.

Durbin Crossing CDD Seat 3

Tim Brownlee

Scott J. Nyman

Heritage Landing CDD Seat 2

Alan Fernandez

Christine Mallatt

Julington Creek Plantation CDD Seat 1

Alison Golan

Cindy Howell

Rivers Edge CDD Seat 2

David Butler

Randy Schaublin

Rivers Edge CDD Seat 4

David Couch

Mac McIntyre

Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 1

Robert Lisotta

Daniel Stansky

Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 2

Stephen J. Handler

Ian Rankin

John V. Williams

Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 1

Kathleen Venezia

Brian J. Wing

Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 3

Chris DelBene

Michael T. Murray