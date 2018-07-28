US Senate candidates

US SENATE (This is one of Florida's two senate seats in the United States Senate. Each senator represents the entire state.)

The winner of the Republican primary will face Bill Nelson, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election. This race also features write-in candidates: Lateresa "L.A." Jones, Howard Knepper, Michael S. Levinson, Charles Frederick Tolbert and David Weeks.

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Age: 63

Candidate's family: 5 children

Occupation: Businessman

Education: B.S. in Physics and Mathematics

Political experience: Candidate for President in 2016.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Balance the budget, improve economy, fight corruption

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Balancing the budget and eliminating the national debt.

Economic growth and job stability

Exposing and reducing corruption in government

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am blessed to have been very successful in business. I am at a point in my life where I want to give back to the country that has given me so much opportunity. As a candidate who has not received contributions from special interests and is not looking to use the office for personal gain, I would look out for their interests first.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was part of the team that put together a balanced budget and began the process of eliminating our national debt.

Website: http://vote.rocky101.com/en_us/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/JoinRocky/

Rick Scott

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Rick Scott was first elected governor of Florida in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, defeating Democrats Alex Sink and Charlie Christ, respectively. He is ineligible to run for re-election as governor because of term limits.

Website: rickscottforflorida.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Democratic Bill Nelson

Bill Nelson

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Bill Nelson was first elected to represent Florida in the United States in 2000 and has been re-elected since. He currently sits on the Armed Services committee; Commerce, Science and Transportation committee; Finance committee; and the Special Committee on Aging. He also sits on multiple subcommittees.

Website: www.nelsonforsenate.com/

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.