Congressional incumbents prevail in Florida primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In Florida's congressional race, two standout incumbents prevailed against their opponents.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson fended off a challenge from former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown.



Lawson defeated Brown on Tuesday after a bruising Democratic primary in which Brown attacked Lawson over his past support for the state's "stand your ground" law when he was in the Legislature. Brown also contended that Lawson was too supportive of President Donald Trump.



Lawson responded by criticizing Brown's record as mayor.



Lawson, who is from Tallahassee, won the seat two years ago after he knocked off incumbent U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown in the Democratic primary. Brown was facing felony fraud charges at the time and was later convicted.



Lawson will face Republican Virginia Fuller in the November general election, but the district that stretches across a long swath of north Florida is heavily Democratic.

Yoho clinches nomination

U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho handily won the Republican nomination for his north Florida congressional seat.



Yoho on Tuesday defeated Judson Sapp in the GOP primary for the District 3 seat. District 3 includes Gainesville but also includes the suburbs of Jacksonville and rural areas in between.



President Donald Trump had endorsed Yoho for a fourth term earlier in the month. He will now square off against one of three Democrats in the November general election.



Yoho, a veterinarian, defeated U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns in the 2012 GOP primary.

Army man, businessman vs. former Clinton aid

A Republican businessman with a military background will square off against a former top official in the administration of President Bill Clinton in a battle for coastal Florida congressional seat.



Nancy Soderberg defeated two other Democrats to win the party primary for District 6. Former Army Green Beret Michael Waltz defeated two other GOP candidates to win the Republican nomination.



The district covers three Atlantic coast counties as well as part of Lake County in central Florida. GOP U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis gave up the seat in order to run for governor.

