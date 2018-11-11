Crittenden clarifies ballot verification, election certification

ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden has offered the following clarification in regards to ballot verification and election certification.

"The time period to verify provisional ballots ended on Friday, November 9. See. O.C.G.A. 21-2-419(c). The only exception is provisional absentee ballots rejected due to a non-matched signature, which can be verified until county certification pursuant to a court order from District Judge Leigh Martin May.

"While state law requires counties to certify their election results no later than 5 PM Tuesday, over half of Georgia counties have already certified their results. Counties that have certified their results have uploaded all results, including provisional ballots, to the Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting website. You can view the counties that have already certified in the Results by County tab of that site. You can view the number of provisional ballots that a county has accepted in the Contest Details. The site will continue to be updated as additional counties certify their results."

