Dates, times, locations to vote in northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After months of campaigning and an increasing barrage of political commercials, voting begins in Florida's races for governor, U.S. Senate and dozens of other contests.

Early voting for the Aug. 28 Florida Primary begins Monday at 18 sites in Duval County and later in the week in most other counties in Northeast Florida and across the state.

Early voting uses the same type of voting equipment that is used at the polls on Election Day and is open between eight to 12 hours each day. Florida mandates that county elections supervisors must offer early voting by the tenth day before an election and end no earlier than the third day before the election.

During early voting, voters can cast ballots at any location in their county. Early voting is not available the day before the election. On Election Day, voters can only vote at their assigned precincts.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

Even before early voting began, just over a half million Floridians had cast vote-by-mail ballots by Friday morning. Absentee voting, or voting by mail, continues through the close of business on Aug. 28. Voters can request a ballot be mailed is Aug. 22 and can be picked up at their local elections office at any time up to and including election day.

Early voting dates and locations:

Duval County

August 13-26

All sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, except for the Supervisor of Elections main office, which is open 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe Street

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

Gateway Town Center, 910 W. 44th Street

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Ave. South

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle Street

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

Aug. 18-25

All sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

Eagle Landing at Oakleaf Plantation, 3973 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights Branch Office (Clay Co. Tax Collector), 7380 State Road 100, Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park



St. Johns County

Aug. 18-25

All sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex - Conference Room (St. Johns County Service Center), 725 Flora Branch Boulevard, Saint Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

W.E. Harris Community Center, 6195 South Main Street, Hastings



Nassau County

Aug. 17-25

All sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

James Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee

Callahan County Building, 45401 Mickler Street, Callahan

Hilliard Community Center, 37177 Pecan Street, Hilliard

Atlantic Recreation Center, 2500 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach



Putnam County

Aug. 16-25

All sites open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka

Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315, Interlachen

South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit Street, Crescent City



Columbia County

Aug. 18-25 sites open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 971 W. Duval Street, Lake City (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Fort White Community Center, 17579 SW SR 47, Fort White (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)



Baker County

Aug. 16-25, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 North 5th St., Macclenny



Bradford County

Aug. 13-26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bradford County Courthouse, 945 N. Temple Ave., Starke



Flagler County

Aug. 18-25

All sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office (located in Government Services Building), 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway N.W., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast



Union County

Aug. 18-25

7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 West Main Street, Lake Butler



Alachua County

Aug. 18-25

All sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 North Main Street, Suite 100, Gainesville

Legacy Park, 15400 Peggy Park, Alachua

Melrose United Methodist Church, 5802 Centre Street, Melrose

Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville

Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville



For early voting locations, times for all Florida counties, visit dos.MyFlorida.com.

