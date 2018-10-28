Duval County voters line up to cast ballots early on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People in Duval County lined up at early voting sites Sunday to cast ballots in the general election. Many said it's easier for them to vote on Sunday due to their busy schedules.

"I came in at 10:04 and now it's 10:19, and I'm out after voting. It's not bad," Krish Seetharaman said.

A line formed outside the Jacksonville Public Library on Deerwood Parkway before doors opened at 10 for early voting, but voters say it's much quicker than going on Election Day. Many came early because they don't want to miss the opportunity.

"I vote in every election. People have died just for the opportunity to vote in this country. So if they can die and march, then I feel it's my duty," Jenetta Lauderdale said after casting her vote.

Staci and Joseph Cologero brought their daughter with them Sunday to vote.

"I think it's important for especially a young woman to see it's important for her voice to be heard and her vote will count, and especially the young people, they need to know it's important," Staci Cologero said. "And to not just pay attention to the major elections, too," Joseph Cologero said.

Many counties will not offer early voting next Sunday, but early voting will still be an option in Duval County Nov. 4.

