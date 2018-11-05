Election Day deals: Discounts, rewards for doing your civic duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In case you haven't noticed, there are pretty big midterm elections on Nov. 6 and no matter what side of the political spectrum you fall on, it's important that you do everything you can to make sure you're able to vote on Election Day.

That's why companies are stepping up and offering free and discounted rides to the polls, and other freebies.

Here are the free or discounts on Election Day:

Lyft: Lyft is providing 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities "that face significant obstacles to transportation."

To get a discount, click here.

Uber: The service is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). The most recent version of the Uber app is needed, and all you do is enter promotional code VOTE2018 in your app.

YMCA: The YMCA will host free child care services on Election Day to make it easier for busy parents and caregivers to get to the polls and vote on Nov. 6.

