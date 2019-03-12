Elections supervisor: Negative ads to blame for low voter turnout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is a huge concern about dismal early voting numbers in Duval County.

According to Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan, the returns are way below what they should be after the first week of early voting. Hogan attributed the totals to negative political ads hitting the airwaves.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout is 7.7 percent.

"The only thing maybe we can attribute it to is, it’s been a real negative campaign all the way across the board," Hogan told News4Jax. "It seems every candidate is attacking each other. And I know the public does not like a negative campaign."

It's not only the mayoral race, either. Several city council races have also taken on negative tones. It was believed that voter turnout would improve after last week's debate, but that has not been the case.

Hogan expects turnout to increase to 20 to 28 percent by the end of the election. Right now, more people are voting early rather than by mail -- 24,322 to 21,524 -- but those figures change daily.

Sharon Jelks, a resident who spoke with News4Jax on Tuesday, said people shouldn't let the negativity spawned by campaign ads get in the way of them doing their civic duty and casting a ballot.

"People got to go out and vote no matter what the turnout is in the end because you don’t know how the vote will turn out if you don’t put your ballot in and count and make it stand for something," she said.

